WILEY FORD - Two persons were injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Wiley Ford, and one person escaped injuries in a second crash which occurred shortly thereafter and just up the road.

For the News Tribune

WILEY FORD - Two persons were injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Wiley Ford, and one person escaped injuries in a second crash which occurred shortly thereafter and just up the road.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Sr. Tpr. Bailey responded to a single vehicle crash in Wiley Ford, n front of Press’ Little Market, at approximately 8 p.m.

The 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 28 when it exited the roadway off the right edge and struck an embankment. The vehicle appeared to then re-enter the roadway and roll over several times before coming to rest on the roof.

The driver and passenger - whose names were not released - were both transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is under further investigation and further details may be released at a later time.

The Wiley Ford and Short Gap Ambulances responded to the crash along with the Wiley Ford Volunteer Fire Department for traffic control.

While on the initial crash, Troopers also responded to a second crash which occured at approximately 8:43 p.m. also on Route 28, just south of the first location.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 2003 Jeep Liberty had slid on ice off the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing the pole to crash on top of the vehicle.

The Ridgeley Ambulance, along with the Short Gap Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the scene.

Twenty-six year old Tyrell Helmick was uninjured in the crash and required no transport.

The utility pole remained down until the early morning hours, when it was removed and replaced.







