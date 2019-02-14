President emeritus of Virginia SCLC cites governor's 'drive and fervor' to reaffirm racial unity

As pressure continues on Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam to step down amid controversy over a racist photo in his medical-school yearbook, one local civil-rights leader is reiterating his group's support for keeping Northam in office.

In a Feb. 13 letter to the governor, Dr. Charles E. "Chuck" Pender, president emeritus of the Virginia unit of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and its Hopewell Action Council, noted appreciation to Northam "for standing in the face of adversity and commitment to making this commonwealth greater." Pender also asked for all Virginians to "pray for [Northam's] diligence henceforth" as Virginia digs out from under the controversy over the photo.

On Feb. 1, a conservative web blog posted an image of Northam's 1984 yearbook page from Eastern Virginia Medical School with a photo of two students, one in blackface and the other in Ku Klux Klan robes. Northam originally admitted to posing for the photo but later recanted, saying he does not know how that photo got onto his page and he never was in it. However, he did admit to wearing blackface once in the early 1980s as part of a Michael Jackson-themed dance contest.

Northam has resisted calls from political and civil-rights leaders to step down and has vowed to use his office as a pulpit for improving racial understanding.

Pender wrote that he stands "as a Virginian with this governor as ... together we will endure and embrace the difficulties, the forgiveness and the successes in the history of this great commonwealth." He praised Northam for his "drive and fervor" of showing positive leadership toward healing and discussions of racial issues.

"Ralph Northam, may you be guided by our creator with your heart of more understanding, with your hands that heal and with a mind of vision and an oath to do no harm," the letter concluded. "This is the greatness of America Forward."

The latter part of Pender's statement is a reference to the Hippocratic Oath taken by doctors to "first do no harm." Northam is a pediatric neurologist.

In a phone conversation, Pender said he issued this call because he felt it was time to move beyond the controversy because while history cannot be changed, people can learn from it and become better citizens.

Pender is not the only local African American leader to publicly voice support for Northam. Petersburg City Councilor Treska Wilson-Smith and former Petersburg council candidate George Friday also have spoken out on the governor's behalf.

The release of the yearbook page sparked a rash of political controversies enveloping Virginia's top three elected officials and another state political leader.

Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax, a Democrat, has been accused by two women of rape and sexual assault on two separate occasions in 2000 and 2004. He had denied those charges and vowed to not resign, despite calls from in and out of his party.

Attorney General Mark R. Herring self-disclosed he wore blackface as a University of Virginia student to a rap-themed party. Unlike Northam and Fairfax, though, Herring pretty much has withdrawn from public view since the disclosure and has remained open to the possibility of stepping down.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. of James City County was found to be the editor of a 1960s Virginia Military Institute yearbook that depicted students in blackface. Norment said he was one of several editors on the yearbook staff and was not directly involved with each piece of content in the yearbook, calling the wearing of blackface "abhorrent."

