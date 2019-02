HOPEWELL — The Hopewell Optimist Club is planning to hold a Brunswick stew fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Hopewell club building, 1310 Lynchburg St.

Stew will cost $7 a quart and can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Call 804-586-0475 to place an order.