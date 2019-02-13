NORFOLK — The Richard Bland College of William and Mary men's basketball team fell to the Bryant & Stratton Bobcats last night by a score of 76-49.

The Statesmen are now 6-14 on the season and will host NJCAA Region X opponent Brunswick on Saturday, February 9 at 2 pm in Statesman Hall.

It was a tough Wednesday night for the Statesmen, resulting in one of their lowest percentages from behind the arc. The first half brought a lot of back and forth basketball between the Statesmen and Bobcats. The first half ended with the Statesmen trailing 29-27. As the second half opened up, the Bobcats took advantage of early turnovers by the Statesmen to put them up 38-29 with 16:30 remaining in the game. The Statesmen continued to fight and closed the gap to a five-point deficit with 7:25 remaining. Foul trouble and poor shooting made the night extremely difficult for the Statesmen as the Bobcats proved to have the home advantage. Sophomore Sterling Carrington led the Statesmen with 15 points and 11 rebounds while sophomore Marvin Trotman finished with 12 points.