International “Night to Shine” celebrated its fifth anniversary last week. The program sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

Tebow, chairman of the foundation with his namesake, is a former Heisman trophy winner, college national champion, NFL quarterback and college football analyst; also, since 2016, Tebow, has played in the New York Mets minor league.

Last Friday, 655 churches from around the world came together to host the magical night for approximately 100,000 honored guests through the support of 200,000 volunteers.

In Tebow’s international kickoff video he said, “It’s truly a night to shine. It’s a night where the church gets to shine, it’s a night where all of you volunteers get to shine, it’s a night where all of you special guests get to shine and most importantly…it’s a night where our God gets to shine.”

First Baptist Church of Hopewell hosted the event for the third time with Michelle Parr as the director. Parr when asked to describe the event, shared, “The night was magical, filled with genuine love and a beautiful example of our community coming together to spread kindness.”

Each guest was provided with a corsage or boutonniere, complimentary hair and make-up, a shoe shine, a limo ride, a red carpet lined with paparazzi, a catered dinner and swag bags.

According to Parr, following the crowning ceremony at the end of an evening full of dancing, karaoke and fellowship, a balloon drop took place. And, as a keepsake, each guest was gifted with a photo to remember the special evening.

Parr shared, “At our 2019 prom, we had 107 beautiful guests crowned King and Queen with 250 volunteers helping to make the night magical. We are grateful for our numerous sponsors and for our volunteers who gave of their time and talents.”

NTS planning will begin in September. For more information on becoming a volunteer, email fbcnight2shine@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook at Night to Shine FBC Hopewell.

