Young children learn through hands-on activities in Ettrick

ETTRICK — If you want to witness what 2-and-a-half and 3-year-old children are really like, spend a few hours at the Ettrick Early Childhood Learning Center.

The center is housed in a trailer on the campus of Ettrick Elementary School. The students spend each Tuesday and Thursday in the center from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ettrick-Matoaca Library. Their time is spent interacting with parents, Virginia State University student volunteers and community volunteers who read stories, and engage the children in role playing, art projects and other learning and physical activities, while encouraging social interaction. Each session in centered around building and strengthening learning skills that will prepare them for pre-kindergarten.

The program is operated solely by volunteers and is free for residence of Ettrick. It is partially funded by a grant from the Martha Mason Hill Memorial Foundation.