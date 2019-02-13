PRINCE GEORGE — A campus tour clinched Jezreel Chitty’s decision to attend Richard Bland College of William & Mary. The accomplished softball player was not familiar with the College but quickly knew she found the perfect fit on her first visit.

“I was playing travel ball, and a coach recruited me at a tournament,” remembers Chitty, RBC class of ’19. “I decided to visit and liked how small it was. I loved that it was in the country, and I got to tour the campus with the team and coaches.”

The Stafford County native played softball, ran track and studied sports medicine for two years at Brooke Point High School. At RBC she then found an atmosphere that supported her athletic involvement and academic interests.

“I love health science and sports medicine,” explains Chitty, who earned President List academic honors last semester and plans to major in kinesiology. “Richard Bland helped me get a lot of core courses out of the way. When I go into my next school, I can take the main subject classes for my 4-year degree.”

She also appreciates amenities offered at RBC that make the college experience more comfortable.

“The rooms at RBC are amazing. They are so nice. The dorms aren’t like any you see anywhere else. We have our own kitchen, washer, and dryer. It’s really, really nice and so good for athletes when you have a lot of practice clothes!”

Chitty is a Statesman Scholar and member of the honors program. She thanks professors like Dr. Shawn Holt [biology] for being a positive influence. Chitty also appreciates the number of academic scholarships RBC offers to assist with tuition.

“The professors are amazing and scholarships reduce financial burden,” Chitty says of being an RBC student. “The College offers a great bridge program with William & Mary that provides students the complete 4-year college experience.”

Chitty has yet to decide on where she will transfer to next year. Her passion to remain a student-athlete could lead her to attend a smaller school such as Shepherd University in West Virginia. Last year’s RBC softball team advanced to the finals of the Region X Championship, and another strong season could sway her decision.

If she chooses to hang up her cleats after this season, James Madison and George Mason are options. “I love the field of kinesiology and while I haven’t determined what exact aspect to pursue, I want to be in an environment where improvement is a major goal for everyone involved.”