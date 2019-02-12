COLONIAL HEIGHTS - This past week, first grade students at Lakeview, Tussing and North Elementary Schools learned the history behind the American flag, proper flag etiquette, and patriotism thanks to the “Flags for First Graders” program put on by members of American Legion Post 284 and Auxiliary Unit 284.

Students sat and listened as the veterans taught about the veterans organization “40/8,” the history of the pledge of allegiance, and flag day. The veterans proceeded to show the students multiple large flags including the “Grand Union” flag, the “Battle of Bennington” flag, the “15 Star/15 Stripe” flag, and several other flags that led up to the creation of the American flag as it is known today.

During the historical presentation, members of the Auxiliary Unit chimed in with facts about flag etiquette and respect and love for the American flag.

The students were each given a flag of their own to take home, as well as a brochure that told them more information about the American flag, a certificate made by the Auxiliary, and a Pledge of Allegiance Coloring Book.

According to a press release provided by the American Legion Post 284, the Voiture Locale 1530 40/8 in Colonial Heights, Virginia is a Military Veterans Organization started in 1920 by WWI Veterans. With an emphasis on fun and humor, “40/8” was the name that has its origin in France while those Americans fought the war. Soldiers boarded and were transported to the front lines in narrow rail boxcars with “40/8” written on the side of the boxcar - meaning it would hold 40 men or 8 horses. Hence, the name La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux. “The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses” or 40/8.

In 1992 Colonial Heights Voiture Locale 1530 decided to take on one of the many community outreach programs including “Americanism, Flags for First Graders.” Aimed at the 38 Chesterfield County first grade classes, the program starts each February when a group of 40/8 Voyageurs Militaire (military travelers) display and explain the seven historical variations of the American flag, and distribute enough miniature American flags to give to every first grader in the county. Each veteran explains to the children the proper flag etiquette, respect, and how to properly fly their flags at home.

When Voiture Locale 1530 started the program they originally visited schools in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights, but later added the five elementary schools in Dinwiddie County due to the program’s notoriety. Over 100,000 American Flags along with flag information pamphlets, certificates, and Pledge of Allegiance coloring books have been given to first grade students in 45 elementary schools over the past 25 years.

“40/8” has come a long way since the rail boxcars of World War I, and through its lasting dedication the veterans of Colonial Heights Voiture Locale 1530 continue to honor the selfless sacrifice made by those soldiers 100 years ago. Teaching American youth not only proper respect for the American Flag, but the history of those veterans who gave their life in its defense.

Just as patriots in World War I answered the call of duty 100 years ago, today’s veterans of Voiture Locale 1530 will continue conducting this noteworthy program, and through a little flag with a remarkable history pass along a patriotic legacy to thousands of America’s future leaders.