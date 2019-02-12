Local writer pens her 20th article for inspirational-book series

Melissa Face has formed quite a bond with Chicken Soup -- the book, not the food.

Face, a Prince George County resident, is about to have her 20th story published in the inspirational-book series. This latest book is geared toward stories about grandparenting, and Face dedicates her entry to her 84-year-old grandmother, Barbara Haywood, a.k.a. “Mammie,” who has become quite the Facebook enthusiast.

“Mammie comments regularly, ‘another one of my doll babies’ under family members’ posts. And, as if she’s writing a letter, signs each of her comments, ‘Love, Mammie,'” Face said. “Friends have asked me if I’m going to make Mammie aware she doesn’t need to sign them, but I’m not going to do so, because I think it’s cute. Plus, nobody ever tells Mammie what to do anyway!”

She titled the story, appropriately, “Mammie’s Doll Babies.”

Writing almost has become second-nature to Face, an English teacher at the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in Petersburg. She has been published in various local and national publications, also, and even worked at a television station is graduate school.

“The same man owned a weekly publication, the Myrtle Beach Herald,” she said. “I proposed a column idea to him and provided a sample of what it would look like. He accepted it. It was exciting, and I felt it was a lucky break for me.”

The column’s title was a play on her name, “Face to Face.”

“I interviewed different people in the community and wrote about them: lawyers, doctors, company presidents, etc.,” she said. “Once, I interviewed a judge and titled it ‘Recess with Judge Howell.’ I was a young woman getting to meet all these really cool people in the community. It was phenomenal! It was perfect! I also got to help raise money for charities by doing features about various nonprofits.”

Face admitted she never has taken a writing course of any kind. Her undergraduate is in Psychology and her Masters of Arts is in Human Resources. Additionally, Face holds three different teaching certifications: Special Education, Gifted Education and English.

As for teaching, it is in her blood. Face’s parents, Wayne and Kim Seeley, also were teachers at Tidewater Academy in Wakefield.

“My mom taught English and Dad taught math and physics,” Face said. “And my mom also taught English to your assistant editor, Bill Atkinson.” (For the record, Wayne also taught him algebra.)

Face does not have to travel far for some subject matter. All she has to do is look inside the home she shares with her husband, Craig, and their two kids, 8-year-old Evan and 5-year-old Delaney.

“My essay collection has humor, but it’s also a warm fuzzy-type thing,” Face said. “They are essays I started writing when I was pregnant with my first child. So, they span over my motherhood for the past eight years. Some essays are heartfelt, and others snarky and sarcastic.”

When asked what inspires Face the most, she replied, “Right now, my daughter. It’s a season of life…just like all the others. There was a time when I would have answered my son, but, right now, Delaney causes me the most stress. However, on a positive note, she provides me with the most material.”

As for her husband, she added, “Yes, I think he treads pretty lightly, because he knows being part of my life automatically makes him fair game. I’ve written about him before, but my stories are not always as charming as he would like them to be.

“Craig is incredibly supportive. He takes the kids into another room and keeps them there, so I have a quiet space to write.”

Referring to her latest article about her grandmother, a retired Suffolk police dispatcher, Face said having Facebook in her life has been great because of the interaction it provides.

“Facebook makes it able for Mammie to participate in events she otherwise wouldn’t know as much about, and als, allows Mammie to make comments,” she said. “And Mammie can read things I have written that I share, even if she doesn’t like them all.”

Face said she encourages budding writers to submit stories online to the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series; topics they are seek are updated regularly.

“I’ve been rejected a lot,” she said. “I don’t mind. It’s part of the process. It just means that I’m writing and trying to get my work out there. Plus, it only takes one ‘yes.’”

She also suggested that blogs are a great start to writing because they provide a place for organization and to write things previously rejected elsewhere.

“If a story I have to tell gets turned down by publishers, I go ahead and publish it myself by sharing it on melissaface.com,” she said. “I started my blog about a year ago. It’s fun!”

“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Grandparents’ Edition” comes out March 26.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.