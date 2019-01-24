KEYSER - Sheriff Jeremy Taylor brought a concern to the Mineral County Commissioners on Tuesday dealing with numerous false alarms received throughout the county and answered by law enforcement officials.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Sheriff Jeremy Taylor brought a concern to the Mineral County Commissioners on Tuesday dealing with numerous false alarms received throughout the county and answered by law enforcement officials.

He said answering the false alarms “takes valuable time” away from his staff when other emergency-type calls happen at the same time.

Taylor gave an example as responding to a false alarm, and, “a domestic call comes in” at the same time.

He added that often, “It is difficult to get ahold of a key holder” for the building where the alarms are sounding, and he said that commercial buildings and Mineral County School structures top the list for such calls.

He had a suggestion on how to handle this situation by seeking reimbursement from the entities where false alarms are answered, and this would be to “recoup costs” such as fuel and salaries.

Addressing the commissioners, Taylor said that larger cities across the county have adopted this action, charging for false alarms after answering those calls to the same place several times.

“This is up to you guys,” he said, adding that the commissioners would have to make the decision to implement this plan.

Asking assistance from Luke McKenzie, director of the Mineral County 911 Emergency Center, who was present at the commission meeting, Taylor wanted to have a listing of the false alarm calls received at the center.

McKenzie said that was a possibility and once a quarter, a print out of noted false alarms in the county could be forwarded to the sheriff.

Commission president Roger Leatherman, was concerned if there would be a charge for false alarm calls, “Who would do the billing?”

No action was taken on this question; however, it may be placed on the agenda for the next commission meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m.