The Legislature has completed it's first full week of the 2019 legislative session. This is the first session under Speaker Roger Hanshaw and there are several differences in leadership style have been noted. Bills are moving much quicker to a full vote of the House.

By Del. Gary Howell

The Legislature has completed it’s first full week of the 2019 legislative session. This is the first session under Speaker Roger Hanshaw and there are several differences in leadership style have been noted. Bills are moving much quicker to a full vote of the House.

The first bill to pass the full House was HB 2164. This guarantees the right to appeal your court case should you lose in circuit court. While the West Virginia Supreme Court has honored this in the past it has not been in state law that is it is required of them. As part of an ongoing effort to insure that people regain trust in our Supreme Court, the Legislature is moving to codify you have a right to appeal.

Another bill was HB 2351, which will establish universal forms and deadlines when a prior authorization for a medical procedure is submitted electronically. With the increase in road construction in the state, the need for engineering inspectors has increased, and this has a caused a shortage. To alleviate that shortage while laying water and sewer lines, the House passed HB 2028 this will change the requirement of an inspector to be on site 100 percent of the time. Inspectors will now only be required to be on site at critical times of construction.

Another bill designed to prevent overregulation while protecting public safety was passed. This bill, HB 2038, will require we look at how other states regulate an industry before enacting licensure regulations which is the most restrictive against job creation.

We also passed a bill to clarify when a state employee can break up a part of a day of existing leave to attend a parent teacher conference for their child. HB 2128 was need because various state agencies had different policies concerning this, now there will be one uniform policy.

One of the more stranger bills I have seen was HB 2183, which clarified the police cannot give you a ticket for DUI while driving an ATV on your own property if you are not endangering anyone because the middle of your hay field is not a public road where law enforcement has jurisdiction for traffic laws. This bill was generated by a court case that said otherwise.

We also passed a bill dealing with the retrieval of a pet locked in an unattended car that may in danger with HB 2185 and HB 2307 that allows of the issuance of a provisional license for someone to practice as a barber or cosmetologist should they move into the state with an expired license which is otherwise in good standing.

The House Committee on Government Organization is one of the major committees of the House. I chair that committee and some of the bills above that have passed the House to the Senate came through that committee.

One that went on to the Committee on the Judiciary was HB 2204. It will prevent the state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists, which is done with taxpayer dollars. It states that only board members or the executive director of the board may lobby on behalf of the board. There are private organizations that can lobby if they so desire on behalf of license holders, but we wanted to make sure no tax dollars are used in lobbying efforts.

We also passed out HB 2311 which will lessen the paper work on small businesses that use temporary or short term licenses. Many of these licenses are from anywhere from a weekend to 90 days, but carry month reporting requirements as a full time license. Currently this requires the business owner and the state to process needless paperwork monthly stating that no business occurred during the time the license was not valid. If this bill becomes law, then their reports will only need to be filed during the time the license is valid if otherwise in good standing. Sometimes bills are just needed for code clean up. HB 2346 and HB 2360 are two such bills. The first corrects the naming of the type of regulation casino employees are under and the second specifies that the state Athletic Commission is under the State Lottery Commission and not the Department of Commerce. Currently the Athletic Commission is housed in the Lottery building and utilizes the staff of the Lottery Commission, but the code still referred to them being party of Commerce. The bill simply reflects the reality of what has changed through memos of understanding between the agencies.

The minor committee Technology and Infrastructure, formerly known as Roads and Transportation, passed a major bill, the Broadband Expansion Act of 2019. This bill combines several ideas to improve the state’s access to the internet broadband. One idea incorporated is what is known as “small cell;” these are smaller cellular antennas that can go on anything from an electric pole to a street lamp post to increase both cellular and high speed wireless internet availability. The bill also provides for electrical service providers to add fiber optic cables to their poles for use by them for monitoring their own equipment and the excess capacity can be used to provide internet to underserved areas.

Another idea is one that I provided for the bill is lowering the taxes on new cell tower construction in rural areas. The reduction in cost will incentivize new cell tower constructions providing better cell coverage and wireless based broadband internet to rural areas. I continue to push forward increased ways to bring high speed internet to more of Mineral County.

As always if you have a question, a suggestion on making West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family or need help with a state agency, then you can always call me at 304- 340-3192 or if you prefer e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov. Make sure you leave your full name, address and phone number so I can contact you if you leave a message.



