KEYSER - Area residents will showcase their talent during the Keyser's Got Talent competition on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center on the West Virginia University Potomac State College campus.

The PSC Alumni Association in conjunction with the Black Student Alliance Club at the College is sponsoring the talent show.

First-, second- and third-place cash prizes will be awarded. Acts will be judged on originality and creativity; degree of difficulty; stage presence; audience response; and overall performance.

The 19 acts participating include singing, dancing, bands, a monologue, and painting to music, so come out and enjoy a night of entertainment.

Cost of attendance is $5 for adults, $2 for children three to 12 years-of-age, and under the age of three is free.

For more information, contact BSA Club Advisor Shannon Meek at 304.788.6863 or at Shannon.meek@mail.wvu.edu