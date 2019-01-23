CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice has invited President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address in West Virginia.



Justice says he extended the invitation Tuesday for Trump to speak at the state Capitol in Charleston after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested that Trump delay the annual address because of the partial government shutdown.

Justice says "giving the speech in a state full of people who love their country would truly reflect his focus on the forgotten men and women of America."

Trump carried West Virginia by 42 percentage points in his election.

Justice has competition; Trump has similar invites from states including Michigan and North Carolina. The White House said it still plans for Trump to deliver his speech before a joint session of Congress.



