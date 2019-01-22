CUMBERLAND, Md. -- The PenMar-WV Baseball League, in planning for its 71st consecutive year of operation, will hold its first organizational meeting on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m., at the Riverside YMCA on Kelly Road in Cumberland.

The wood bat league had teams in Cumberland, Oakland and Petersburg, W.Va., last year, and is hoping to add to its current four-team league. The Cumberland Orioles were the Maryland State Semi-Pro state champions last year.

Over the years the league has had teams from Keyser, Westernport and Tri-Towns, as well as many other towns in West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The league plays a 24-game regular season with doubleheaders on weekends. Play begins after Memorial Day and ends before Labor Day to accommodate the schedules of college players.

If interested in entering a team, playing on a team, or for more information, attend the meeting or call league president Terry Helbig at 301-616-0661.