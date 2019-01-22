KEYSER - The Keyser City Council is scheduled to pick up a discussion on city-sponsored trash collection Wednesday during their next regularly-scheduled meeting.

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council is scheduled to pick up a discussion on city-sponsored trash collection Wednesday during their next regularly-scheduled meeting.

Previous administrations had proposed the idea of mandatory city-wide trash collection but had dropped the idea due to repeated pleas from the public for no additional costs on their water bills.

According to council member William Zacot, however, this time he plans to propose an optional service to be provided by the city.

In an interview with an online interview, Zacot said he plans to propose an optional trash pickup service which would help save money for the city’s residents and also provide a source of income for the city.

“It’s not going to be forced on any resident; it will be completely optional,” he said.

Any decision to offer such a service, of course, must first be approved by majority vote of the five members of the council.

If and when the city council gets the service up and running, Zacot hopes to eventually look at once again offering recycling bins for uses by the citizens of Keyser.

Another item on the agenda for Wednesday evening - also being proposed by Zacot - is the possibility of obtaining a bingo license for the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

During the council’s Jan. 9 meeting, Zacot had told the council that Parks & Rec would like to hold “at least two special bingos a year” to help fund the various activities they sponsor.

“It’s one of the best fund raisers you’ll find in this area,” he said.

Other items on Wednesay’s agenda include:

- A March 23 election to renew the city’s excess levy

- A proposal from the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new pumper truck

- Computer upgrades in the city office

- A secondary grant writer

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of City Hall.





