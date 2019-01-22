MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University students have agreed to permanent separation from the University as a result of an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall of a student and its aftermath at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house in November.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University students have agreed to permanent separation from the University as a result of an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall of a student and its aftermath at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house in November.

In addition, about 15 students, not all of whom are fraternity members, have agreed to other disciplinary actions, ranging from deferred suspension to probation, stemming from related Student Conduct Code violations, including aiding and abetting as well as endangerment. Under the deferred suspension agreements, any further violations of the Code during their time at the University could result in further sanctions, up to and including expulsion.

The chapter, which has a total of 52 members, remains on interim suspension.

The university said due to federal privacy regulations, there will be no further information regarding the students or their identities. These charges are in addition to, and distinct from, any charges that might arise from a separate investigation by the Morgantown Police Department.

On the evening of Nov. 10, David Rusko, a senior finance major from Uniontown, PA, fell down steps at the SAE house where he was visiting with fellow fraternity brothers after the Texas Christian University football game. He was rendered unconscious and has remained hospitalized ever since. During the investigation, it was discovered that two hours elapsed between his fall and medical help being sought.

Rusko has remained hospitalized since the fall; he was recently transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta.