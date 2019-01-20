WESTERNPORT - A Westernport man was jailed Saturday after deputies with the Allegany County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported armed subject on Vine Street, Westernport.

Responding units were initially advised that a male subject was currently in front of a Vine Street residence threatening passing vehicles with a handgun. Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes of the initial 911 call in spite of the on-going winter snow storm. Upon their arrival, Robert Michael Smith, 56 of Westernport, was identified as the suspect, and was taken into custody without further incident.

A check of the immediate area resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance. Smith was ordered held without bond, and remanded to the custody of the Sheriff. Deputies were assisted by the Maryland State Police, Keyser City Police, and The Mineral County Sheriff's Office. No one was injured during the incident. Communications during the incident were handled by the Allegany County Joint Communications Center. Charges: 3 Counts- 1st Degree Assault 3 Counts- 2nd Degree Assault Handgun on Person Loaded Handgun on Person Firearm use during felony/violent crime 3 Counts- Intoxicated Endangerment Disorderly Conduct Handgun- wear/carry Intoxicated public disturbance