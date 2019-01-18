CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia state troopers accused of beating a 16-year-old male suspect during an arrest have been fired.



State police announced on Friday that Trooper First Class Derek Walker and Trooper First Class Michael Kennedy have been dismissed after an investigation of the Nov. 19 incident. The firings were effective on Thursday.

State police say the white teen was involved in a crash in Berkeley County with a sheriff's department cruiser before the two troopers pursued him. State police reviewed dashcam video and announced the two were suspended on Nov. 29.

Gov. Jim Justice said the suspect was "beaten" and ordered an investigation into the arrest.

A statement by Maj. Reginald Patterson on Friday says state police conducted an excessive force investigation. Patterson said there would be no additional comment.



