The simple life. There is a reason that my column holds this title. For you see, I work hard to strive to live simply, and joyfully.

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

The simple life. There is a reason that my column holds this title. For you see, I work hard to strive to live simply, and joyfully.

There are so many things that I love to do...things that make me feel useful - you know, like Thomas the Train - a most useful engine. Things that keep my mind sharp, things that keep these old bones moving, things that I hope can make a small difference in this life.

I am one of those people who lives in FacebookLand (yes, I know, but I won't feel guilty about it LOL- after all, I am retired and I have seen Facebook produce good, good things first-hand).

I try to keep up with all of the local events and community happenings, and try to use my own Facebook page to reflect positivity, compassion, understanding, tolerance and kindness. These are the simple things in life that sometimes get lost in the hustle and bustle of living in today's society.

Simple, you say. Not always easy, though. But don't you think that all of us should do things that make us happy?

Retirement - for me, it was a big adjustment from working just about all of my adult life while raising two sons. I was one of those "ball moms" - one sport to the next - baseball, football to basketball. Plus, I was always very involved in community organizations.

Truth is, before I retired - there was no simple life for me. Generally, I worked anywhere from 50 to 70 hours a week (yes, I was one of those over-achieving workaholic types), my husband worked shift work at Verso (formerly Westvaco), and there were PTA meetings, sports clubs, sorority, Jaycees, church functions, board meetings, nonprofit fundraising...well, you get the picture.

I retired in 2012 from the demanding workload of employment. It has taken all of these years since to get over missing the camaraderie of coworkers and employees...years to adjust to not having to get up at 5 a.m…years since to get used to a whole other way of living.

And, I wonder how many years more it will take until I no longer dream about jobs that I have held throughout my career. There are times I wake up from a dream and marvel at how the human brain works. How my brain can produce dreams of me at work - why, it's amazing really. Unfortunately, the dreams are not always good LOL.

Now, though, my life is so, so different. With four grandchildren, that alone has changed the whole direction of my life. Plus, like so many other families, there are unexpected transitions and changes that happen that we have no control over, so we have to change gears.

My life is so much more joyful and calmer (most times LOL). I get involved with things outside of my family life that I feel led to do. Prayer is a very important and private part of my life, and God listens to my simple thoughts, and I, in turn, take time to listen for his guidance. This is something I have learned over a lifetime. It's not always about praying; it's about having the patience to listen.

These days, what makes me feel like Thomas the Train? For one, writing is so therapeutic. I finished my first book called "The Simple Life - A Collection of Yesterdays,” and am awaiting publication. I am working on my second and third books called "Just A Cat" - both an adult and children's book about my rescued 18-year-old cat named Old Fella, and featuring local cats and dogs in different chapters.

In addition, writing this weekly column and submitting monthly articles to Allegany Magazine as a contributing author keeps the cobwebs cleaned out of my brain...and with my brain working at all hours of the day and night...those cobwebs need scattered from time to time.

Retirement offers me the opportunity to choose the community activities that speak to my heart, such as local nonprofit organizations that rely on the dedication of volunteers. Whiskers cat rescue, owned by executive director Missy Smith in Westernport, is one of my passions. I am honored to serve as president on the board of directors with some really special people who are invested and dedicated to rescuing and rehoming cats that have been forgotten, neglected, abandoned, lost, abused. It makes my heart happy to make a small difference.

Each one of us can choose what makes us happy, to choose what fills that special void in our lives that gives us hope to be part of something inspiring. The theatre life and all of the behind the scenes and on the stage work - I love every minute of that.

Even though I serve on the board of directors as vice president at Embassy Theatre, Cumberland, my passion is to support all of the local performance arts. I believe strongly in the importance of art in our lives, and give and have given a little bit of my time to Cumberland Theatre, Potomac State College of WVU, Apple Alley Players, Acting Out for ALS, The Indie on Main, Keyser High School and Keyser Middle School Drama, Off Pitt Theater Company in Bedford, PA...just to name a few.



At my age - as a Nana to Kamden, Aubree, Ava and Ryder - and volunteering my time to pursue my passions - I am so blessed that God has found me fit enough to make time to do the things I missed when I was a workaholic mom. Now, I just find it comforting and useful and motivating to be part of things greater than myself.

After all, when I am dead and gone, with just a headstone to mark that I once lived - I hope that at least one person will remember that Trish Morgan tried to make a difference.

Until next week, my friends - may God bless your life today, and may you find that spark and "joie de vivre" within yourself.



