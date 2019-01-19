KEYSER - The Mineral County STEM Network will host the sixth annual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Festival for area students and parents Saturday, March 24, from noon to 4 p.m., on the WVU Potomac State College campus in Keyser.

For the News Tribune

This area STEM Festival is modeled after the USA Science and Engineering Festival and Expo held in Washington, D.C. It is an exciting venue to experience numerous hands-on activities Interested groups are invited to submit proposals.

“The STEM Festival has become a known event for Mineral County and WVU Potomac State College with families traveling from throughout the region to attend. The success is due in large part to the outstanding presenters who provide quality hands-on STEM learning experiences,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H and Family Extension Agent.

The mission of the festival is to re-invigorate the interest of our youth in STEM activities and careers by producing and presenting compelling, exciting, educational and entertaining science gatherings.

Businesses, industries and organizations are encouraged to participate by providing hands-on STEM activities that stimulate interest and will inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Presentations are needed that appeal to all levels: elementary, middle and high school.

Proposals are easy to submit on line and they are due Feb. 8. http://mineralstem.com/SpeakerApp.php. Last year all spaces were full, so be sure to submit your proposal by the deadline.

The planning committee co-chairpersons are Andrea Schafer, WVU Potomac State College, Craig Kesner, Orbital ATK, and Scott Staley, Mineral County Schools.

If you have questions about the proposals, contact Andrea Schaefer agschafer@mail.wvu.edu at 304-788-7133.

The Mineral County STEM Network’s purpose is to increase communication among individuals, business/industry and organizations interested in encouraging our youth to consider the different STEM fields for careers.

For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com/ and for regular updates on the STEM Festival like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.





