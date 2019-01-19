KEYSER - The City of Keyser will soon be soliciting bids for someone to manage the city's website, which they say is desperately in need of updating.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

During the Jan. 9 meeting of the Keyser Mayor and Council, council member Terry Liller brought the subject to the table.

“The time has come to think about doing something more permanent in terms of managing our website,” he said, noting that, although fellow council member Eric Murphy had said he would handle the updates, that has not yet come to fruition.

“The problem is, he never seems to be able to carve out the time to do it,” Liller said.

“We need to hire someone … who can come in and periodically do what needs to be done.”

Liller said the city is at a disadvantage for not having an updated website, because in today’s world the web is the first place a person goes in looking for information about an area.

“It’s a tool for us that we’re not using,” he said.

Mayor Damon Tillman was a bit more to the point in describing the current website.

“Keyser’s city web page is embarrassing,” he said.

Council member Jennifer Junkins noted that the city would not necessarily need someone to “start from the ground up,” but simply build upon the information that is already there.

‘We need to make that happen,” Tillman said.

Junkins therefore made a motion to solicit bids for someone to manage the website, and Liller seconded it.

The motion passed 4-0, with Eric Murphy absent from the meeting.



