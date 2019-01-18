The Legislature began on Wednesday, Jan. 9, with the opening of session followed by the State of the State address by Governor Jim Justice. The Legislature in years where the Governor does not start his term begins the second Wednesday in January.

By Del. Gary Howell

The Legislature began on Wednesday, Jan. 9, with the opening of session followed by the State of the State address by Governor Jim Justice. The Legislature in years where the Governor does not start his term begins the second Wednesday in January.

During his State of the State Address, Gov. Jim Justice laid out many priorities that I am look forward to begin addressing, including pay raises for public employees and teachers, proving additional funds to the Public Employees Insurance Agency, increasing funding for local road repairs and making West Virginia more jobs friendly.

The overall goal of this year’s legislature is to continue to build on the economic success that led to West Virginia having one of the highest economic and job growth rates in the country over the past year.

Making West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family is the theme much of our legislation will take on. Two items that the House Republicans have been wanting to do for years is elimination of the tax on Social Security and an increase in the Homestead exemption. The later will require a constitutional amendment. That couldn’t be done during the bad economic times and tight budgets we have had for past few years, but now we can take a serious look at that.

Another tax that is really hurting job growth in the state’s is the antiquated inventory and equipment tax that most other states don’t have. That tax makes us unattractive to many businesses and when they don’t locate here, they don’t pay any taxes at all or create jobs. Elimination of this tax will bring long term job and tax revenue growth to the state as more businesses locate here.

While no bills have made it to the House floor yet, the House Committee on Government Organization did meet on Friday and passed out three bills. The first bill, HB 2128, will allow state employees to take paid leave to attend parent-teacher conferences for their children. Instead of taking a full day, they can take two hours, and still have the remaining six hours to use for other parent-teacher conferences.

HB 2028 will allow for supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way to be limited to critical times and mile stones, thus freeing up inspectors for more projects. Currently when laying new water or sewer lines, a Division of Highways inspector must be on hand at all times. The problem is as the state is increasing road repairs and construction under the Roads to Prosperity program, there is a shortage on inspectors.

The final bill was HB 2038. This bill requires a critical look on how the state regulates some professions through licensure. If a request for a new license is made to the state and less than 25 states already license that profession as a way of regulation, then we are going to look at how the majority of states are regulating that in search of a lower cost way. Also, when we review existing licensing boards, if less than 25 states are using that method of regulation, then we are going to look at how they are accomplishing public safety. The goal is to make it easier to create jobs in a regulated field while maintaining public safety.

As always if you have a question, a suggestion on making West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family or need help with a state agency, then you can always call me at (304) 340-3192 or if you prefer e@mail me at Gary.Howell@WVHouse.gov. Make sure you leave your full name, address and phone number so I can contact you if you leave a message.