A great deal of discussion has surrounded bullying in our schools. Within this dialog, there are many false perceptions surrounding bullying and the schools' response. To say the schools are doing nothing is truly an inaccurate representation as a majority of our school leaders' days are spent on behavior related issues. A bulk of those issues are described as bullying.

By Shawn L. Dilly

Superintendent

Mineral County Schools

A great deal of discussion has surrounded bullying in our schools. Within this dialog, there are many false perceptions surrounding bullying and the schools’ response. To say the schools are doing nothing is truly an inaccurate representation as a majority of our school leaders’ days are spent on behavior related issues. A bulk of those issues are described as bullying.

Too often, the negative actions of students are labeled as bullying. Bullying remains one of the most inaccurately and overused words to describe the behaviors of students. A 2016 article by Signe Whitson offered an essential distinction for parents and others to classify the behaviors of children with greater accuracy. Whitson is a national educator on crisis intervention, bullying prevention, and child and adolescent emotional and behavioral health. Whitson defines unwanted behavior as rude, mean, or bullying. These classifications improve the description of often-mislabeled behavior.

Frequently, investigations of bullying describe students as behaving rudely or mean to their peers. This outcome often leaves parents frustrated and feeling that the schools are not responding to their accusations of bullying. No one would ever wish to minimize the harm attributed to bullying, but it is vital that we ensure that our understanding of the behaviors creates an accurate representation of what has transpired.

Additionally, it is crucial to understand that these behaviors are part of the developmental cycle of children; moreover, that parents and families play a critical role in defining acceptable and unacceptable conduct.

The schools alone cannot solve the growing behavioral challenges. The behavioral difficulties are a societal matter that manifests itself in the structure of the school environment. It is essential to cultivate the passions and desires of the students, parents, and community to work together to solve this societal affliction.

An African proverb stated, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” The school would like to go far in addressing these concerning behaviors.

It is important to understand that each year our school counselors and staff offer bullying prevention training and instruction. Beyond these approaches, new partnerships with the West Virginia Family Engagement Center, the Potomac Highlands Guild, West Virginia University and existing partners such as the Mineral County Health Department, Mountain State Psychological Services, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Sarah’s House, Mineral County Family Resource Network, and others collaborate to enhance the outcomes for our students. These collaborations are essential in meeting all of the diverse needs of our students. Unfortunately, the needs are only continuing to grow while resources are on the decline for our schools and our partners.

These mounting difficulties have resulted in the initial development of a bullying task force early this school year. The task force intends to expand its membership as we continue work towards solutions for our schools. One of the initial outcomes of the task force is the planning of a community forum in March featuring Signee Whitson. We hope that Whitson will be the beginning of many new and innovative solutions to address the needs of our students.

Signee Whitson’s Article: Is it Rude, Is it Mean, or is it Bullying?

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/passive-aggressive-diaries/201211/is-it-rude-is-it-mean-or-is-it-bullying



