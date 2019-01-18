The Frankfort Lady Falcons are on a roll. After starting the season 2-2, Coach Mike Miller's Falcons have won eight straight games, including an 87-24 victory over Berkeley Springs on Wednesday night.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

During that string of eight straight victories, Frankfort is averaging 73 points per game while allowing only 36 points on average. They are literally doubling up their opponents, beating them on average by the amount of points they allow.

With a goal of keeping the streak alive and getting better every day, the Falcons will certainly be tested over their next five games. It’s a five game stretch that includes games against AAA Hampshire, but more specifically tough matchups in the East Fairmont Classic, against Mountain Ridge, Fairmont Senior and Keyser.

Against Berkeley Springs, Frankfort more than dominated from beginning to end, from the tip off to the final buzzer.

In the first period, Berkeley Springs actually scored the first bucket before the clock had a chance to move off 8:00, the result of pre-game technical foul relating to a record keeping technicality. After Berkeley scored the initial point of the game, Frankfort went on 22-0 run and would finish the period up 22-4.

Not much changed in the second period, as the Falcons outscored the Indians 21-2 to take a 43-6 lead into halftime.

Frankfort would get off to a fast start in the third period as well, opening on a 10-0 run to propel them to a 53-6 lead, just two minutes into the period. They would continue to dominate in the remainder of the period, outscoring the Indians 13-8 the rest of the way to bring the third period to a close up 66-14.

The Lady Falcons would again more than double up the Indians in the fourth period, outscoring Berkeley Springs 21-10 in the final frame to earn the 87-24 victory.

In accumulating the 87 points, Frankfort was led by three players scoring in double figures. Abby Beeman led the way with 24 points, followed by Marie Perdew with 19 points and Kaitlyn Crist with 13. In addition, Macie Miller added nine points, Makenna Douthitt seven and Halley Smith six. The scoring was rounded out by Kylee McGuire with three points, and Izzy Layton, Lauren Whiteman and Ashley Phillips contributing two points apiece.

Macie Miller, Kaitlyn Crist and Marie Perdew led the Falcons in rebounding, grabbing seven, six and five boards respectively. Abby Beeman led the team in assists with nine, Lauren Whiteman finished second with five. Makenna Douthitt topped the charts with two blocked shots. Finally, Abby Beeman led with five steals, while Macie Miller and Halley Smith finished second with four takeaways apiece.

In junior varsity action, the Falcons were equally as dominant, defeating the junior Indians 55-18. The game was close after the first period with Frankfort holding a slight 10-7 lead. The Falcons would outscore Berkeley Springs in the second period 15-8 to take a 25-15 lead into halftime. Berkeley Springs would be held to only three second half points while Frankfort was able to elevate their scoring. Outscoring the Indians 30-3 in the second half, the Falcons earned the 55-18 victory.

Mercedes Shook led Frankfort in scoring with nine points after hitting back to back to back three-point shots in the fourth period. Halley Smith and Kelsey Smith added eight points apiece, while Veronica Vanmeter and Emily Smith added six points each.

With Berkeley Springs being outmatched, Frankfort coach Mike Miller made sure to empty the bench at various times, maximizing playing time for everyone. That’s been an advantage afforded by Frankfort’s lopsided victories over the last eight games as everyone has had the chance to contribute during live game action.

This will assist the Lady Falcons in developing depth, something that will serve them well over the next five games and beyond as the Falcons have designs on accomplishing big things this season. Senior Abby Beeman continues to lead the way, consistently leading her team in points scored and other important categories game after game.

Frankfort will next travel to Hampshire today, weather depending of course. Then comes a trip to the East Fairmont Classic on Monday, Jan. 21, followed by a home game against Mountain Ridge on Wednesday, Jan. 23.