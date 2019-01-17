KEYSER - Frankfort High School has once again been designated a “Distinguished School” by the West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Frankfort High School has once again been designated a “Distinguished School” by the West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education.

Kathy Hypes, senior administrator for the W.Va. Department of Education’s Office of District and School Advancement, and Nancy White, member of the WVBOE, were on hand for Tuesday’s meeting of the Mineral County Board of Education to present the award to principal Joe Riley and assistant principal Kelly Haines.

White called Frankfort “a school very deserving of such accolades,” saying that FHS had excelled in the areas of student mathematics assessment scores, English/language arts scores, post-secondary achievement and being on track to graduate.

Frankfort was therefore “among the 51 schools in West Virginia exceeding standards on the 2017-2018 West Virginia Schools Balanced Scorecard.”

The W.Va. Schools Balanced Scorecard is the new statewide school assessment program which replaces the previous “A-F” grading system for schools.

In the program, schools are rated as exceeding the standards, meeting the standards, partially meeting standards, or not meeting standards.

In Mineral County, Frankfort was the only school to exceed any of the measurements.

Exceptionally notable was the school’s graduation rate, at 99.29 percent.

Hypes said the fact that Frankfort was at the top of the list is “not by coincidence,” telling Riley and Haines that their “instructional leadership and expectations for staff and students” sets the bar at a high level.

Mineral County BOE member Rob Woy agreed, telling the two principals that they “deserve a lot of credit for all the good that’s bee going on at Frankfort High School.”

Board member Mary Jane Baniak, whose children attend Frankfort, told Riley and Haines, “We are very, very proud of you.”

Further information on the West Virginia Schools Balanced Scorecard can be found online at wveis.k12.wv.us.