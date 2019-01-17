CHARLESTON — State senators seem poised to once again pass a bill that would make community college free for students who meet certain requirements.

By Jake Jarvis

W.Va. News

CHARLESTON — State senators seem poised to once again pass a bill that would make community college free for students who meet certain requirements.

The Senate Education Committee approved a slightly modified version of Senate Bill 1 Tuesday afternoon, sending it to the Finance Committee for further work and examination.

This year’s bill is nearly identical to the one the Senate passed unanimously last year. And with the makeup of the chamber remaining largely the same, the bill is expected to pass just as easily this year.

The idea of making community college free first gained national attention during the 2016 presidential election when both candidates for the Democratic nomination endorsed some version of the proposal.

Republican leaders brought the idea to West Virginia in 2018 with a proposal that would have cost about $7 million. A bill enacting the proposal was eventually nixed amid mounting pressure from the teachers strike and the need to balance the state budget.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael has been one of the most vocal supporters of free community college.

“No one should be kept out of the workforce or obtaining a skillset due to the financial constraints of a student,” Carmichael said at a recent press conference. “We believe that more than anything ... empowering people, whether they’re students or those returning to the workforce, to gain a stackable skillset they can take to the marketplace and earn a living and be productive members of society is a worthy, worthy, worthy investment.”

Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the state’s community and technical college system, said Senate Bill 1 would be a great investment in students.

Her agency, which oversees two-year colleges in the state, conducted an economic development study that concluded that a West Virginia resident with an associate degree is likely to earn about $17,000 more than a student with just a high school diploma by the fifth year after graduation.

Noting that other states have implemented similar community college programs, Tucker estimated West Virginia community colleges would see a 20 percent bump in enrollment.

That would be a welcome increase, considering the state’s community college system has seen a 25 percent dip in enrollment over the past five years, according to Tucker.

Tucker appeared before a separate committee Monday afternoon and told lawmakers that when the free community college program begins, four-year colleges could see a temporary dip in enrollment. She predicted that would be more than made up when students matriculate in.

“Across the system, as a result of budget cuts, all nine community colleges have had forced layoffs for about 150 individuals,” Tucker said. “Those weren’t all faculty. Some of them were in other administrative roles. If this bill were to pass, the institutions would be receiving increased tuition and fee revenue, and that revenue could be applied to whatever staff they might need.”

More than $15 million has been cut from community college funding since 2013.

Matt Turner, the state’s vice chancellor for administration in public higher education, said before Thursday’s meeting that his office had not yet been asked to provide a fiscal note for Senate Bill 1. But considering the bill is the same as last year’s, lawmakers don’t expect the cost to differ.

It’s unclear how the bill might fare in the House of Delegates because it was never brought up in committee last year.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said delegates look forward to reviewing the bill to see how it helps increase students’ “immediately employable skillsets.”

“We know that many of the jobs available in West Virginia today don’t necessarily require a four-year college education. They don’t even require a two-year education,” Hanshaw said at a press conference. “What they require is marketable skills.”

Hanshaw went on to say the House would take up the bill “in some form or fashion this year.”

When asked directly if he supports the core idea of the proposal, Hanshaw said, “I don’t know if community college is the right thing to support. We’re behind the Senate 100 percent in terms of workforce training — we will be on board there.”

Courtesy of the West Virginia Press Association