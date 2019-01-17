KEYSER - As has been previously mentioned on these pages, the late WCBC Cumberland sports announcer Tom O'Rourke had a saying, “It's good to beat the neighbors.” That saying certainly applies in Keyser's varsity and junior varsity victories over Allegany Tuesday night.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

It was a clean sweep for Keyser in a rivalry that goes back further than any other local rivalry. In this latest rendition, the Golden Tornado topped the Campers 77-55 in varsity action and 71-20 in the junior varsity game.

“The score book explains it, “Keyser coach John Haines Jr. said after the game. “It was team basketball with balanced scoring. We also only had four turnovers and played mentally strong in all aspects of the game,” Haines explained.

What more could a coach ask for in a game that served as a tune-up for tonight’s big matchup with Frankfort in Short Gap. Keyser lost the first meeting to the Falcons in Keyser by a mere single point (48-47).

Against Allegany, Keyser led from start to finish. The Golden Tornado doubled up the Campers in the first period by a score of 20-10. They added slightly to their lead in the second period to go into the locker room up 39-28 at halftime.

In the third period, Keyser would again double up the Campers, outscoring Allegany 20-9 to take a 59-37 lead into the fourth period. Both teams would score 18 points in the final eight minutes, giving Keyser the 77-55 victory

Three players scored in double figures for Keyser in the victory. Marcus Price led the way with 19 points followed by Ryan Shoemaker and Shawn See with 10 points apiece. Reggie Redman and Brady Clay contributed eight points each and Jack White added six. Dylan See and P.J. Kennedy finished with four points apiece, Cole Bean and Willie Ack with three each. Jacob Biser closed out the scoring with two points.

In the loss, Allegany had three scorers in double figures. Grant Cain led the Campers with 12 points, Brennan White added 11, and Jordan Fazzalore finished with 10.

In the junior varsity game, Keyser dominated Allegany 71-20, more than tripling up the Campers’ offensive output. According to varsity coach John Haines Jr., the junior Tornado were led by Jacob Malcolm with 12 points and Drew Everline with 11.

In freshman action, the score was much tighter and the opponent was different. The Keyser frosh defeated Mountain Ridge, also a neighbor, 52-46. Again, according to varsity coach Haines, the Golden Tornado frosh were led by Sammy Bradfield with 17 points. Amare Kennedy added 11 for Keyser in the win.

The varsity win improves Keyser’s record to 4-7 on the season in preparation for the big rematch with Frankfort tonight in Short Gap. Keyser’s trend through the beginning part of the season was to lose close games, to include the 48-47 loss to Frankfort in December. That trend was reversed last week with Brady Clay’s buzzer beater that lifted Keyser over Berkeley Springs.

Yes, the late, great Tom O’Rourke said it best, “It’s good to beat the neighbors.” A win is a win, but the taste of victory is much sweeter when you beat those you have to live beside. That thought carries into tonight’s matchup between Keyser and Frankfort, on both sides. Don’t miss it.



