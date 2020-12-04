On his 1993 hit “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” Dwight Yoakam held onto his pride while dealing with a broken heart.



“You keep calling me on the telephone/ You say you’re all alone, well that’s real sad ... ‘Cause I ain’t that lonely yet.”



Songwriter Kostas Lazarides - known professionally as Kostas - says it was a “direct shadow” of events in his own life. He brought the idea to his frequent collaborator James House, and he says it didn’t take long for them to complete the song, a future Grammy and CMA award winner.



Kostas told the Story Behind the Song to Bart Herbison of Nashville Songwriters Association International.



Bart Herbison: Let’s start with a personal congratulations - long overdue. You were finally inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame last year. That has to be really fulfilling, Kostas.



Kostas: It gave relevance to what I was doing for a couple of years around here. Thank you.



BH: Well, “Ain’t That Lonely Yet” is the song, co-written with James House and a big hit for Dwight Yoakam. Let’s go back to the early ‘90s. Do you remember the day in that writer’s room?



K: Yeah, I went over to James’s house. We were hanging out and playing a lot back in that time period and writing a few songs together, too ... But there’s not much to say about it. It was probably inspired by some elements in my life that I was going through at that time.



BH: I was going to say, and I can never give a songwriter a bigger compliment, and part of it’s the record that Dwight made - it always felt personal to me.



K: Yeah. It was a direct shadow of what I was going through at the time.



BH: It’s what everybody goes through, and I think maybe the commonality (of that experience) and the way you (put the experience in the composition) is why the song, at least to me, is so special.



K: Well, I think you’re right. I think hit songs, especially radio hit songs, have to be reflective like a mirror, so that all of society that’s listening can see themselves if they want to. If there is that possibility in the song to see yourself, a good song will do that. And that’s what you aim for.



BH: I know you’ve heard (from fans) “You wrote it for me!” And that’s what we’re trying to say here. When people believe, that’s my story, that’s my song. Now, James House, I would argue, may be the best singer to have ever stood in this zip code in Nashville, Tennessee. He’s an artist at the time, why didn’t he cut it? I’ve always wanted to ask you that.



K: I don’t think he had a deal back then. At the time, I think he put a record out on MCA prior to the song. But he got dropped (from the label) before anything (happened).



BH: OK, that makes sense. And so how did it get to Dwight?



K: Well, I think, I had prior success with Yoakam with “Turn it On, Turn it Up, Turn Me Loose.” So, I think one of the boys in the plugging department, somebody sent it over to Pete Anderson, who was producing Yoakam at the time. At least that’s what I think happened once it fell into their hands to send it up. It might have been sent over, but I’m pretty sure it was sent over to Yoakam through my channels because I had connections with them.



BH: I think of two prototypical songs to me when I think of Dwight Yoakam. This one and “Guitars, Cadillacs.” I would’ve thought you wrote this for Dwight. It is so spot on for him.



K: Well, I guess in a sense, (because) it ended up with him, it did go that way. I’m glad he did it, because (the way) he gave his interpretation of the song is pretty much what I envisioned.



BH: Well, looking around on the internet and doing some research knowing we were going to do this (interview), I came across a quote. Bill Janovitz is a great journalist with AllMusic. He gave the song a positive review. He says, “the most compelling verse in the song is the second verse, because of the metaphor of the narrator’s ex-lover as a spider.”



K: Yeah and a lot of people have said they actually figured out that spiders can have names, too.



BH: We’ll leave it at that!