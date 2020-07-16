A lucky duck in Chester wins $500

PRINCE GEORGE - After being rescheduled twice due to COVID-19 restrictions, locals finally were able to get ducky at the inaugural Great Appomattox River Duck Race held at the Appomattox Boat Harbor last Sunday. Duck adopters had fun cheering on their ducks hoping to win the $500 grand prize.

Individuals 18 and older adopted $5.00 rubber ducks online and at the fundraiser to benefit homeless pets in the community.

The entire race could be viewed from the Harbor Blast festival area where the concession stand and vendors were located. The nonprofit Off the Chain Animal Rescue was the beneficiary of the event, including the proceeds from the food and drinks sold at the concession stand.

Each duck had a number written upon it to identify the adopter at the end of the race. The paddling of 300 ducks moved along a quarter-mile course slowly with the outgoing tide to the finish line at the mouth of the harbor.

Who was the lucky duck who won the $500 cash prize?

After the ducks floated downstream for approximately an hour, race officials announced the duck adopted by Terry Hackworth of Chester crossed the finish line first.

Harbor owner Crista Cato Manieri was one of several volunteers in kayaks who helped scoop up rubber duckies following the event.

According to Manieri, every single rubber duck was recovered and did not pose any ecological harm to the river.

"The Appomattox Boat Harbor is always happy to give back to the community by hosting festivals and events that directly benefit families, children, and pets here in our local area," said Manieri. "Many thanks to everyone who adopted a duck and to all the kind and generous volunteers who worked so hard in the heat to make the race happen."

Proceeds from the race benefit local animal shelters with food, treats, requested items, and local TNR trap-neuter-release of feral kittens.

Visit Off the Chain Animal Rescue on Facebook to view kittens up for adoption.

