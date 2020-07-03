Social Butterfly hits Virginia Beach for a one-day girls’ getaway with her baby sister

On June 23, I took a day trip to Virginia Beach with my little sister. I truly can’t remember the last time before then that we had ventured out together; and, I’d better not ask her or she’ll have a conniption fit.

Dana Leigh Spiers resides not far from me in Disputanta and is six years younger. Due to the age difference along with her being spoiled rotten [and, still is] by our parents, we didn’t always get along.

However, we grew closer when our only other sibling Lori Lynn Blankenship Eggers was murdered in 1988 at the age of twenty-three. Lori and I were naturally close since she was only a year-and-a-half older than me.

Dana called and asked me if I wanted to go to the beach. Remembering I was Saturday reporter and required to take a weekday off, I happily accepted her invitation. Even though I was going on four hours of sleep myself from knocking out a delicate story of mine, I drove so that Dana, who is an RN, could catch up on some valuable shut-eye. Isn’t that what big sisters do?

Since we were passing right by it, I convinced Dana stopping at The Southern She Shed on County Drive was essential. I purchased us similar ankle bracelets, and Dana reciprocated by treating us to matching pineapple earrings. However, the little brat snagged the last pineapple necklace. The nerve! Ha!

Owner Erin Moore was a gem and helped us put our bracelets on, since we couldn’t figure out how to do so. Yep, we’re both blonds, but hey...so is Erin!

My sis was hankering for a salad so our next stop was to the Virginia Diner in Wakefield. Of course, I had to order their famous country ham biscuits.

It was the first day of work for our server Haven Miles of Wakefield. She was very personable and did a great job. While waiting for our lunch to arrive, I fluttered around to find some folks from our readership area. I scored!

After introducing myself, Debbie Bain of Chester asked, "Hey, didn’t you used to write for the local paper in Chester?" After I confirmed it, Bain added, "I remember your column and read it all the time." Bain was happy to hear she could find it again in The Progress-Index.

"We meet here three or four times a year to visit our Aunt Arlene," said Bain’s sister Mary McDade of Chester.

"Today, we’re getting fried chicken, and carrot souffle that we love," said Arlene Vaughan of Moyock, North Carolina.

My sister shared with me that it was her first time dining inside a restaurant since the pandemic hit.

"The avocado isn’t ripe enough on this salad, but I’d order it again," said Dana. "It tastes good and has a lot of grilled chicken on it." I ate the same salad and agreed with Dana’s review.

After stuffing ourselves, we got back on track to the beach and chatted the entire way. A friend shared a link with us via Messenger warning us not to park in Virginia Beach where the latest homicide had taken place the night before.

Well...we failed miserably when we found a great private parking lot located on the corner of 30th Street and Atlantic Avenue where vehicles could remain for $10 until 9:00 p.m. Turns out...the dead body was discovered across the street in a parking deck. Yikes!

One block over from where we parked, King Neptune in all his maritime majesticness welcomes residents and visitors while holding his mighty tritan.

I’m guessing business owners had more time to focus on their pocket gardens during the pandemic lockdown period, because the landscaping along Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk was quite impressive.

After I bought a $6 boogie board at the store next to the lot, we simply crossed the street and walked less than a block to reach the sand. I was surprised to see the shower and restrooms open to the public since COVID-19 was still lurking.

The amount of people enjoying the hot summer day on the beach amazed me. I realized I forgot my mask in the car. As I headed back to the car to get it.

"You don’t need it," said Dana. "The governor doesn’t wear one here." Ha!

"Everyone has their own little shape to them," said Dana. "Their body shapes and looks are just as different as all the designs and colors on the umbrellas you see out there."

Did people wear their masks and social distance themselves?

While on the beach, I estimate that 10% or less wore masks. And, as soon as that 10% set up their temporary oases, they went maskless. It was completely understandable since the temperature was in the 90s. It wasn’t easy...but, I did indeed wear a mask while interviewing beachgoers.

While catching a few rays with my sis, a peaceful protest full of loud chants against racial inequality took place on the Boardwalk. It happened so fast, I didn’t have the opportunity to film or take photos of the group of 25-plus demonstrators skateboarding and rollerblading at high speeds.

There was no shortage of different activities to observe; in any direction we looked, there was something to see: jet skiing, pelicans, fighter jets, sail boats, beach boot camp drills, parasailing, sea gulls, headstands, resistance training, variety of tattoos, tour boats, airborne umbrellas, hole diggers, a teenage boy mooning teenage girls walking behind him, and much more.

When I got hot, I decided to hit the ocean to boogie board. My sister had tested the water temperature earlier and said it was too cold for her.

The ocean was freezing at first, but I quickly acclimated myself to it and enjoyed trying to catch a wave. Unfortunately, there weren’t many. My sis captured a photo of me riding the one-and-only joy ride, but it turned out too fuzzy to share.

While capturing the story through my lens, I came across locals and mostly Richmonders. Everyone I met was in genuinely good spirits. Not one person seemed grumpy in the slightest.

After my sis and I had sizzled enough, we walked to Katie’s 33rd Street Café for a refreshing cold drink. Afterwards, we shopped a wee bit, and then headed back to our neck of the woods.

For dinner, we stopped at the Costa del Sol Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Windsor for a bite to eat. While waiting for our meals, I heard a familiar voice. I wasn’t quite sure if it was who I thought it was...but, being the social butterfly that I am...asked. Ha!

Donna DeGroat who owns the 460 Cafe and farmers Market in Ivor has one of those flamboyant, bubbly personalities you just don’t forget. I met her at the Three Brothers’ Distillery in Disputanta when they were being featured on the Discovery Channel's hit show "Moonshiners: Whiskey Business". DeGroat and her team catered the grand affair, and she held court while doing so.

"We’ve been closed since March 28th," shared DeGroat.

"We were just talking about how we’re looking forward to opening back up at the end of July," said DeGroat’s adoptive son/server Gator.

Neither Dana nor I could finish our delicious Texas Chimichangas, so we boxed them up and headed home.

Our trip was delightfully fun! We survived not being hit by a flying umbrella and hope to go on another sisterly adventure soon.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI