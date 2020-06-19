Skelly receives a bone-afide job offer

CHESTERFIELD — There’s no bones about it...when opportunity knocks on your door or coffin, you ignore it or you open it widely.

Skelly, a local skeleton who admits his curiosity always gets the better of him, does not hesitate to see what presents itself.

"Let’s just say, if I was a contestant on ‘The Price is Right’ and host Drew Carey presented me with a choice to keep the dough or take what’s behind the curtain, I’d risk the sure thing every time," shared Skelly. "It’s exhilarating finding out what’s on the other side."

The first rat-a-tat turned out to be a sweet proposal. Skelly accepted a seasonal prestigious position as a fashion model in Richmond at The Journeyman’s Adventure Company.

"I was a wee bit nervous, but it turned out to be an easy gig for a greenhorn," shared Skelly. "All that was required of me was to sit motionless on a bicycle within their Halloween window display in Shockoe Bottom."

Tickled discovering he was a born poser, Skelly was amazed at the enormous amount of attention he received from individuals passing by.

"Modeling is quite competitive, and I hit a major dry spell until Callie Vasiliou thumped on my door," said Skelly. "She admired my all-natural look and hired me to grace a fence on her Goochland farm for my second Halloween modeling engagement."

Once again, Skelly caught the eye of many strolling by and was growing rather fond of his notoriety. However, little did he realize his newfound career was about to drastically change.

"Vasiliou expressed to me that one of her relatives wanted to hire me as a professional stalker," shared Skelly. "Never in a million years, would I have thought myself capable of even pondering the idea of tormenting someone with my presence."

However, 15-year-old Devin Sandridge of Powhatan was convinced Skelly had enormous potential and asked him to be his partner in crime. Without hesitation, Skelly accepted what was behind door number three.

"Not being spineless, I went for it," said Skelly. "I didn’t know exactly what I was getting myself into but anything was better than sitting idle once again for an entire year."

What was Sandridge’s mission for Skelly?

After entering the garage off of Cogbill Road in Chesterfield, Skelly’s career path plummeted into the deep, dark abyss.

"My ethics escaped me," confessed Skelly. "After learning about what the newly formed partnership entailed, I got all out of joint; but, instead of turning around and hiking my bones right out of there, my gutless instincts told me to stay put."

Sandridge was up to no good; his one task for Skelly was to scare the wits out of his great grandmother Iva Hicks.

"My partner described how I would be like an ‘Elf on the Shelf’," said Skelly. "Sandridge devised evil ways to surprise his grandma by positioning me in various places throughout her garage."

After enduring a month of startling madness, Hicks demanded Skelly’s removal.

"Skelly kept scaring my mom and she said she needed him O-U-T...out of there," said Cindy Kirby of Chesterfield. "My great nephew Devin sure enjoyed the heck out of finding new ways to present Skelly. Mom — not so much."

Kirby buckled Skelly into the front passenger seat of her Kia Soul and took him for a three-week joy ride. After his harrowing, demeaning experience, it’s just what the orthopedist ordered.

"I had some fun with Skelly," said Kirby. "People enjoyed his unexpected presence and would point and wave at him."

"Driving around with Ms. Kirby was relaxing," said Skelly. "While waiting for my next occupational adventure to tap on my window, it gave me time to reflect on where I had been and where I desired my professional life to travel."

"In all honesty, it felt great being back in the spotlight," added Skelly. "For whatever reason, I stick out like a sore thumb and people love me."

Speaking of thumbs, Kirby’s green thumb pointed Skelly’s life in an entirely different direction.

"My fellow gardener Mark Runac and I had animals trespassing in our vegetable garden," shared Kirby. "Rabbits and deer were eating the leaves on our plants."

A lightbulb went off and Kirby presented Skelly a "bone-afide" job offer as a scarecrow which he happily accepted.

"Why did I answer this calling," thought Skelly. "I’m strawless and brainless, but I’ll just have to chiropractor up, get myself in alignment, and give it my best shot."

"I thought it was a great idea," said Runac. "We secured Skelly with wire around the fencing we use as a raspberry trellis."

"You do whatever you have to do to keep the intruders away," said Kirby. "Skelly is cheap labor, and, so far so good, we haven’t seen any new tracks or bite marks."

How is Skelly adjusting to his new role guarding produce along Route 10 at the entrance to Deerfield Estates?

"I find it very rewarding protecting my employers’ harvest," said Skelly. "It makes me feel whole, and people still smile and wave at me from time to time."

