The Social Butterfly steps out of the Twilight Zone to feel human for a change

A breath of fresh air was a popular response to my question, “What do you think of Old Towne Square?”

The City of Petersburg and restaurateurs launched the pandemic-friendly outdoor dining area in Old Towne on Friday, May 29.

Former Progress-Index publisher Craig Richards who owns Boppers Malt Shop came up with the al fresco dining idea and his friend Dino Lunsford of Old Town’s Alibi teamed up to see it come to life.

And, that’s just how it felt...refreshing! Nobody had to coax me out of my cocoon. Being a social butterfly, I fluttered to Old Towne to experience it on day one.

People from all over the Tri-Cities came out to enjoy the one-block dining area established smack-dab on North Sycamore Street. Whether they were wearing a mask or not, individuals appeared to be happy for the opportunity to sit at one of the 42 socially distanced picnic tables.

The North Sycamore Street section blocked off begins at West Bank Street and stretches down to Bollingbrook Street.

Each adjacent restaurant [Old Town’s Alibi, Longstreet’s Deli, and DJ’s Rajun Cajun/DJ’s Java Joint] had their own roped-off area. And, a special section was created to encourage diners to pick up takeout from other Old Towne restaurants and carry it back to the square to eat.

My sister Dana was frying other fish so she couldn’t meet me at the square, but she told me our fellow Richard Bland College of William & Mary [RBC] alumni David Emory of Petersburg would be there trying it on for size.

I tracked David down at one of the tables and joined him and his friends Scott Pembelton of Richmond, and Prince George residents Kasi Roberts and Travis Carr.

What did the Prince George High School teachers David, Kasi and Travis think about Old Towne Square?

“I like the outdoor setting,” said David.

“It’s revolutionizing the restaurant and bar industry,” said Travis.

“I think it is a fun safe way to support the local businesses,” said Kasi.

What did our server who happened to have just graduated from RBC think about the new dining concept?

“It’s hot out here,” said Longstreet’s Deli server Georganna Dowdy. “But, I like that we’re able to work and restaurants are able to make money again.”

A guy seated two picnic tables over loudly made this comment to someone seated across the square, “I’ve been out of work since March; I can’t afford glasses, but I can afford a beer.”

I returned the following day to interview diners and business owners to hear their thoughts on the new experience. My first victim...Ha!...happened to be the Petersburg director of tourism Sergei Troubetzkoy.

“Obviously, the square appears to be a success,” commented Troubetzkoy while dining in Longstreet’s section. “People seem to be doing a little bit better with social distancing than yesterday.”

“We just wish this was going to be permanent like the downtown mall in Charlottesville,” said Bill Hartsock who was dining with Troubetzkoy.

Restaurateur David “DJ” Payne who owns three establishments which border the square DJ’s Rajun Cajun, Old Towne Events Center, and DJ’s Java Joint was busy keeping up with food orders.

“We’re pleased with the turnout and how it’s all come together,” said Payne. “I’d love to talk more, but I have to go make beignets.”

Canines were thrilled being out-and-about people watching also.

“We started out fostering Cokie at the beginning of this pandemic, fell in love with her, and adopted her from Ruff House Rescue,” shared Janet Inwood of Chesterfield while describing her Beagle/Hound mix who was happily seated under the picnic table. “My wife Donna Copley and I named her after reporter Cokie Roberts.”

“Roberts is a woman we admire,” said Copley. “We love her civil rights and social justice work.”

“This square is excellent! I’m a nurse, and I wish more people were wearing masks to be safe,” said Inwood. “I think they could do this in other places like in Carytown or on East Grace Street in Richmond.”

Rave reviews kept pouring in.

“I love it! It’s wonderful,” shared Elliott Kirk. “It’s a great atmosphere. We’re glad we got here when we did because it’s filling up fast.”

“I like being outside in the fresh air. I’ve been cooped up inside for so long,” said Zach Sirry-Langster of Matoaca while waiting in line to enter the square. “This fulfills a social need for the community...a sense of activity...just being human.”

“I like it,” shared fifteen-year-old Eli Anderson of Colonial Heights. “It’s good to be outside enjoying the outdoors.”

“I’m very impressed! It’s a great idea, and I’m glad someone came up with it,” shared Lizbeth Taylor of Prince George who was visiting with a neighbor she spotted dining in the square. “I haven’t been down here in years, but I had to come down and check it out.”

I ran into Chester Garden Club member Susanne Hillier of Matoaca and her husband Joe. “It’s wonderful...something new,” said Susanne. “It’s fantastic. Now, if only Brickhouse would get in on it.”

A local business owner weighed in on what he thinks of the temporary square.

“I think it’s an awesome idea. The best thing they’ve come up with in a long time,” shared Asa Gunnoe. “I own Quality First Carpet Cleaning in Old Towne. This is really helping businesses stay in business.”

“Apparently, other people think this is an awesome idea too,” added Asa’s wife Linda while parking her bicycle in front of Boppers Malt Shop located just a few shops down from the new Old Towne Square.

“I’m sure people here are glad to get back to work on any level,” said Asa.

Another restaurant owner was happy to see the community supporting Old Towne.

“I think the square is awesome,” said Burnette’s Baked Goods owner Micheal Burnette. “People need to come out. Be safe...but come out and support all of these local businesses because we’re suffering.”

“I came down today to support the local businesses,” said Elizabeth Velasco of Dinwiddie.

“We like the idea that they finally allowed the local places to open up so we can get out,” shared Kristen Perkins of Chester. “Being in a social atmosphere, but in a safe way. Basically, it’s another way to get out of the house for some fresh air.”

“It’s great, and great for the city of Petersburg too,” said Nick...my last victim of the day...while I was creating a video to share. “Bring in as much revenue as you can. That’s all you can really do at this point. Making the best out of a crappy situation.”

Old Towne Square is a brilliant idea taking place during Governor Northam’s Phase 1 of reopening Virginia and possibly beyond. Many expressed a desire of having Old Towne Square becoming a year-round feature.

I’m grateful to everyone who supported the unique dining experience. During all this crazy COVID-19 world of restrictions, it provides a wee bit of much needed normalcy.

At this time, weather permitting, the hours of Old Towne Square are expected to be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

