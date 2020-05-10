The Social Butterfly and her two children continue their Mother’s Day tradition by picking berries

Every year as a special Mother’s Day outing, the "Fruits of My Loins,“ Forrest and Jenavieve pick strawberries with me.

Due to COVID-19, I wasn’t sure if we were going to be able to do so this year, however, Adams Acres located in North Dinwiddie was open for business.

Two rules were established: nobody under the age of 16 is allowed in the field, and social distancing is required in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A drive-through checkout was in operation. While remaining in the car, we paid $13 for each 4-quart bucket to place our newly harvested red lovelies in.

When we arrived on April 28, there were over a dozen pickers seeking edible treasure. Strawberry-lovers-on-the-hunt kept steadily arriving.

Not everyone wore masks. Most took extra precautions including me as well as my youngest child Jenavieve.

Since I was wearing my Mama Llama ears as well as my press pass, I kept my reporting duties to a minimum. Hence, the not-so-flattering selfie.

Normally, I politely ask someone nearby to take a photo. However, during this unprecedented time, I play it safe and refrain, if possible.

Two individuals were already back for a second helping of strawberries.

“I grew up around here and have been picking them all my life,” shared Cindy Baker of Carson. “Hopefully, next time kids can come.”

Baker eats her berries with a little sugar on them and planned on making a strawberry cheesecake as well as a shortcake.

“I’m 100% sure I’m going to just eat them,” shared Keri Jernigan of Prince George. “I’ll be back for blueberries around July.”

I busted both Forrest [27] and Jenna [20] sampling the juicy, sweet berries.

What did I do with my freshly picked strawberries?

Like always, I froze some berries to serve on top of salads, cereal, and pancakes whenever I experience a hankering.

My must-do was to make a favorite dessert: Strawberry Pretzel Salad. However, since it is far from being a ‘salad’, I renamed it Pretzels with a Twist. It’s easy to make and is always a huge hit!

You will need: 6 oz. strawberry Jell-O, 2 cups boiling water, 2 1/2 cups salted pretzels (measured before crushing), 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, 8 oz. package cream cheese softened, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 8 oz. cool whip thawed in the fridge, and 1 lb. fresh strawberries hulled and sliced.

Our family recipe uses frozen strawberries, so I discovered this delicious gem online at natashaskitchen.com which calls for fresh berries.

First, preheat your oven to 350°F. Combine strawberry Jell-O with 2 cups boiling water and stir until completely dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature. [Tip...do NOT use the instructions on the box.]

Secondly, you get to whack out some COVID-19 Social Distancing frustration. Using a rolling pin, crush 2 1/2 cups of pretzels in a sturdy ziploc bag. [Tip...you’re going to want to beat them to smithereens, however, it is best to leave a little life in ‘em.]

Next, in a medium saucepan, melt 8 Tbsp butter; then, add 1/4 cup sugar and stir. Mix in the crushed pretzels. Transfer to a 13 x 9 casserole dish. [Tip...use a glass dish for a pretty presentation to show off its scrumptious layers.]

Press the pretzel mix evenly over the bottom of the dish and bake for 10 min. at 350°F; then, cool it to room temperature.

When the pretzels have cooled, use an electric hand mixer to beat 8 oz. cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar on med/high speed until fluffy and white. [Tip: don’t freak out, if it doesn’t turn a pure, angelic white.]

Fold in 8 oz. Cool Whip [thawed in the refrigerator] until no streaks of cream cheese remain. Spread mixture over cooled pretzels, spreading to the edges of the dish to create a ‘tight seal’. Then, cover [with plastic wrap or a lid] and refrigerate it for 30 min.

Next, stir 1 lb. of hulled and sliced strawberries into your room temperature jello. Lastly, pour and spread the strawberry jello mixture evenly over your cooled cream cheese layer; cover again until jello is set [2-4 hours].

According to Natasha, her Strawberry Pretzel Salad was the first video recipe that went viral on Facebook and has been viewed over 50,000,000 MILLION TIMES!

If you’re ever in the mood to pick your own produce, visit pickyourown.org/VA.htm to find a location.

Whether you’re a mom, grandma, caregiver, or devoted pet owner, enjoy your special day and perhaps add an adventure with your loved ones to your cherished memories.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @KHigginsPI.