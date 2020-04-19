The Social Butterfly gets her wings in the dirt as she learns how working outdoors is a release from the stress of the outbreak

What are you all doing to keep your sanity during this crazy novel coronavirus pandemic?

First of all, thank you to the individuals who have reached out to me and my co-workers to check on our well-being.

Gannett Media Corporation has been exemplary from the get-go at keeping us in-the-know with COVID-19 updates and helpful tips on how to cope during this tumultuous time as the nation wrestles with economic disruptions and health threats.

Even though most employees are working remotely, Gannett immediately established preventive measures to help stop the global outbreak by having our office professionally cleaned, setting up numerous hand-sanitizer stations, and positioning disinfecting wipes throughout the building.

Thanks to team member Andrew P. Scott, Director of Photo & Video News Gathering at USA TODAY and Director of Operations for Unmanned Aerial Systems for USA TODAY NETWORK, gloves and masks will be arriving any day directly to the homes of newsroom staff members in the field.

It feels pretty special being part of the largest local newspaper company in the United States. Did you know we have over 261 local daily brands across 46 states and Guam, plus the iconic USA TODAY?

This pandemic will not deter us from connecting our neighbors to content that matters and businesses to the customers that they desire to reach.

I love how Gannett refers to us as storytellers! Like others, when I’m not out gathering stories to share with our readers, my wings are clipped.

Gardening has served as therapy for me while I grapple with social distancing. For three summers, I worked full time on the grounds crew at Richard Bland College of William & Mary. It was hot, buggy, dirty, strenuous, yet...exciting, educational, and adventurous!

I performed a variety of tasks including preparing and planting flower beds, weed eating, bush-hogging the pecan grove, gathering leaves, and many more.

There was always something to do which made our days go by quickly. When it rained, we helped the maintenance crew paint or we simply took naps.

Besides the usual lawn care equipment, the late Cliff Walker taught me how to operate a bush-hog, a backhoe and a dump truck. I remember the first time I was at the wheel of the backhoe with Cliff standing by my side, a torrential downpour occurred out of nowhere!

Cliff said, “Get us to the shop!” I hauled ass, and when we reached our shelter, my steel-toed boot slipped off of the brake causing the backhoe to jerk violently. Cliff hung on for dear life! With God’s assistance, I hit the brake just-in-time before crashing into the garage doorway. Cliff’s nerves were shot and so were mine, however, he wasn’t upset; he actually thanked me for recovering under such intense pressure.

I handled an axe once. Ha! A bench needed repaired, so Cliff demonstrated how to use one in order to whack off damaged wood. Well...on my first swing, I almost chopped my leg off!

When it was mulberry-picking season, Cliff lowered me down in the backhoe bucket to harvest berries. The following morning, I would share my homemade cobbler.

On one occasion, I was granted the opportunity to leave early due to the magnitude of black snakes that were out-and-about. While weed-eating on the backside of a barn, a gigantic snake the size of the loch ness monster popped up unexpectedly and frightened the bejeezus out of me!

Since I almost wet myself, I made my way to what was once the art instruction building to use the powder room. There...sunning itself across the entire threshold...was another mammoth snake! “I’m outta here!”

During our lunch breaks, the late President Clarence Maze would visit the maintenance office to play the card game spades. If supervisors had other fish to fry, crew members took turns subbing to bid on tricks and go blind nil. When Maze handed me my diploma at our graduation ceremony, he said wittingly, “You may be Valedictorian, but I can still whip your ass in spades!”

On occasion, we made ice cream runs.

Three of us at a time, took road trips to the John Deere dealer in Wakefield and hit the Tasty Treat across the road to partake in their enormous cones.

Frank treated us to a canoeing expedition on RBC property behind the shop. It was c-r-e-e-p-y! I just know a gazillion snake eyes were upon us! I remember inwardly praying that none of them would appear, because we most assuredly would have capsized.

Swarming gnats have been my most recent dangerous gardening encounter. Did you know that gnats bite? They attacked me! My face looks like I have the chicken pox.

Having never been preyed upon by gnats before, I Facetimed with my dermatologist to learn how to treat the wounds. Thankfully, other than looking hideous, the bites don’t hurt or itch.

Even though it’s back breaking, I find gardening relaxing and rewarding. Over three weekends, I created two new flower beds, redesigned an existing one, tossed together two whimsical botanical art features using metal wash tubs, and planted a variety of beautiful flowers in five large containers and numerous small pots.

While walking to temporarily unplug from all the drama of the new norm and to restore my sanity, I have observed all kinds of people working and playing in their yards to pass the time. In a way, I feel as if this vicious attack to our present way of life has prompted us to rediscover quality time for ourselves and with others.

During this unprecedented time, use common sense following coronavirus restrictions, knock off items on your to-do lists, stay healthy, happy, and enjoy the blessings that are happening all around us. This, too, shall pass!

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI