DINWIDDIE — Need to get out of the house but still keep your social distance? A pretty drive along Route 460 in Dinwiddie to Richlands Dairy Farm for some of their incredible ice-cream might be just what we all need.

Four generations of the Jones family operate a beautiful 800-acre dairy farm and creamery in western Dinwiddie County that has been operating since the mid-1700s. Their fresh-from-the-cow milk and ice cream is available in the new creamery that opened last fall. This is a Virginia farm that’s all about using Virginia products.

Richlands is offering car-side service at this time. Drive up and someone will take your order, Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also order food from The Kitchen Table in the Creamery as well as products from their Farm Store.

The area is home to a wide array of cuisines on offer. Whether you are looking for the best ice cream, sushi, comfort food, steak, seafood, BBQ or a great donut, chances are you’ll find them close to home. The “Best PART of Virginia” is also home to wonderful breweries, a winery and a meadery. Many restaurants are offering curbside pick-up along with delivery through third-parties such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week was a great kick-off as restaurants in the region will be featured, as well as their many contributions to our communities. This is an unprecedented time for the restaurant industry and we want to continue to support those that remain open for business. Keep up with individual restaurants via their social media pages as hours of operation can change along with their menus. To view all the of dining and drink venues in the region, visit www.BestPartVa.org.

This article is part of an ongoing series written by and for the Petersburg Area Regional Tourism spotlighting different attractions in the area.