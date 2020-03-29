The Social Butterfly is not sheepish about feeding little lambs from Dinwiddie County during their stay at Maymont

NOTE: All of The Progress-Index’s coverage of coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to The Progress-Index at progress-index.com/subscribe now.

Amidst all this crazy, earth-shattering uncertainty, we must continue to discover special silver linings of life.

When all hell breaks loose, each of us handles it differently. Some rise to the occasion and become leaders while others wither, worry and wonder as to how the story will end.

Then, you have those in the middle. Yes, I’d say...I fall somewhere in the middle.

I always say, "You want me on your ‘Survivor’ team." Common sense is necessary to excel, but one must be a chameleon to weather challenges as they present themselves.

An obstacle I am faced with is...the Social Butterfly must be anti-social to an extent. I as well as the nation need to proceed with extreme caution to help slow down the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, if there is any hope to return to normalcy.

At the time I’m writing this, at least in Virginia, the public has been encouraged to enjoy a walk, bike ride, or take part in some other activity where one can safely maintain a 6-foot splash zone.

Lucky for me, I discovered an event which allowed me to get some much-needed exercise, take in God’s beautiful spring artwork, cuddle a lamb for the first time, and meet Matthew McConaughey.

On Sunday, March 15, I had an experience I just know "ewe" will love! I visited Maymont Farm where I bottle-fed a baby Gulf Coast sheep – a critically endangered breed developed in the Southeastern United States.

I had a delightful encounter with four-week-old twin lambkins that were born in Dinwiddie County.

"We’re excited that people from our community are going to be able to visit Maymont and enjoy animals from our county," stated Mardelian Farm owner Cindy Hall. "Their mom who resides at Pamplin Historical Park was not able to nurse them due to her advanced age. I’m happy to report she has improved and is doing well.

"We’ve switched off chickens in the past, but this is the first animal loan with Maymont. And, we hope to do more with them in the future," added Hall. "I didn’t even know they were still open with all this going on."

According to Hall, the lambs should return to their farm in July or so and will be joining their herd of sheep or will be adopted out to another farm; Hall sells skincare products made using sheep, cow and goat milk.

While interviewing senior manager of zoology Joseph "Joe" Neel of Chesterfield County, the adorable twins continuously bleated.

"I’m responsible for all living things except for plants and humans," Neel stated. "The Gulf Coast sheep population is not stable, yet, however, farmers located in the Southeastern United States continue efforts to maintain the breed.

"It’s an amazing breed, and we appreciate the Hall family sharing them with us," shared Neel. "Our goal and function here is to bring people and animals together because we’re right smack dab in a very urban setting."

Neel explained to me that farmers really want animals that will produce what it is they’re selling, and Gulf Coast sheep are the least productive out of the breed which lends partly as to why they are endangered now.

"The story of these guys is, their mom is 11 years old which is kind of up there in age for sheep," Neel stated. "She was really struggling nursing both of them, and that’s why we need to bottle-feed them.

"It’s a rare opportunity that we are able to bring lamb encounters to Maymont Farm," added Neel. "Typically, if we were to bring in babies, they would come in with their moms."

"Being from the South, we thought we’d give them southern boy names." lead animal keeper Lauren Revercomb of Richmond commented. "We went with Jasper and Bo since they’ll be southern gentlemen in Dinwiddie County."

How do they distinguish between Bo and Jasper?

According to Revercomb, Bo has a black nose and white lips and is usually the more shy and snugglier one of the two, and Jasper has a white nose and black lips as well as a black spot on his abdomen.

"Out of the siblings, Jasper is more outgoing, bold, and usually tries to eat first," stated Revercomb.

"I know whoever tries to get on my lap when I go in there...it’s Jasper," shared Neel with a smile.

This is one interview I will not soon forget!

The Maymont Farm team was busily returning animals to the barn while I interviewed Neel.

A variety of animals passed by us continuously; some stopped by to say hello to their buddy Joe. It was quite delightful and funtastic!

I noticed a goat wearing attire.

"Stella’s getting up there in age," explained Neel. "Just like us, when we get older, we have joints that just can’t handle the cold as well, so when we noticed Stella shivering, we put a jacket on her.

"We go above and beyond for our animals," boasted Neel. "The stalls are equipped with fans for hot days and heaters for cold.

"We have farm animals...yes," explained Neel. "While they are farm animals, we are not a farm; so we have different standards that we abide by for animal husbandry.

"Non-hobby farms grow their animals to a certain age, and if it’s for meat or milk, they’re not overly concerned about taking care of them for the rest of their lives," added Neel. "Here...we’re not a farm, we’re a family. And, basically we go by USDA standards and as a zoological facility, we follow industry standards set by the AZA [Association of Zoos & Aquariums]."

The big moment arrived!

"We started off feeding Bo and Jasper four bottles a day, but right now because of their age, they’ve been cut down to three a day," explained Neel. "When they start taking on hay a little more, we’re going to take it down to two feedings per day."

I was offered to feed both of them at once or just one; I opted for the latter since it was my first time.

Simple rules were provided: do not let the legs hang down and hold the bottle up.

"A natural position for these guys would be looking up at their mom," explained Neel. "They position themselves almost entirely upside down...so we want their heads up looking at the bottle."

Neel invited me to take a seat on the bale of hay. Then, he carefully placed Bo on my lap. It was beyond e-x-c-i-t-i-n-g!

If you don’t have access to watch the video of me bottle feeding Bo, the following is my giddy reaction laced with giggles from beginning to end.

"Aw...so sweet...aw," I said while the lamb rambunctiously drank his meal. "He’s getting very excited!

Bo continued to gulp down his meal like it was his last!

"Aw...this is fun," exclaimed my inner child. "Aw...this is sweet...I feel like kissing it!"

Bo felt like the super-soft, cozy fleece blankets you open at Christmas time.

At first, I thought feeding one was probably the best idea since it was my first time, but once I realized how fun and simple it was... I thought...why not...I could double the thrill. So, I offered to double up. However, Jasper was going at it very strongly while Joe was feeding him so he opted not to interrupt his rigorous excitement.

Before my lamb encounters of the first kind, I strolled through the park interviewing peeps along the way at a six-foot distance.

My first stop was to the farm where I met animal keeper Amanda Bristow of Henrico. She informed me that they named their hens and ducks after Downton Abbey characters.

Augustus "Gus" the KuneKune pig was quite dashing, and according to Revercomb, he loves belly rubs.

In Maymont Park’s Japanese Garden, I met Monica Weeks and her daughter Megan.

"Upon the college administration’s recommendation, I opted to return home and take online classes for the next three weeks," stated University of Mary Washington student Megan. "It’s going pretty well.

"I think it was the right thing to do," said Megan. "It will be a tough transition conducting classes online when you’re used to meeting in class."

"From a parent’s perspective, it’s a necessary thing to do for all," stated Monica. "But, we’re paying for an apartment and food which is not happening.

"It’s also disappointing because the college experience is different from what one would expect," added Monica. "It’s changing during this unfortunate time."

In the Japanese Garden, I overheard a little boy exclaim pescado while standing on a footbridge overlooking the pond.

I introduced myself to the Heflin family who were also actively seeking out koi.

"If I’m at home, I don’t get paid," stated Anthony Burns Elementary School substitute teacher Kat Heflin of Stafford County. "I think it will be kind of difficult for some families, and it will be kind of hard for some kids to do their work at home."

"Our oldest Kendal has assigned homework," shared Kat’s husband Jay. "And, elementary school students will be reading books."

While in the cool, shaded and intimate Japanese Garden, I met Matthew McConaughey! He was handsome, muscular, outgoing, extremely friendly and furry!

"He needed a proper name since he has such a great personality," stated Kambria Lannetti who introduced me to her Olde English Bulldogge.

I mentioned to Lannetti that I’ve read over the years that McConaughey doesn’t wear deodorant.

"Well, he doesn’t either," Lannetti wittingly stated.

As I was leaving the garden, I met VCU students senior Tara Spitzer and junior Catherine Frost who were making the best of their unexpected extended spring break due to COVID-19.

"I’m so sad about it," shared Spitzer. "We don’t get to go back to our classes, teachers, and friends.

"Having an extra long break is fine, if you have something to do," added Spitzer. "I was planning on going to the Smithsonian, but it’s closed."

"I’m not looking forward to taking courses online," stated Frost. "It’s very isolated.

Frost explained how students who are graduating are disappointed the ceremony has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hill leading up to the Dooley Mansion was a doozy, and goose poo landmines were everywhere!

While recovering from the climb and short of breath, I met the Nagle family.

"I’m happy to spend time with my children," stated Dinwiddie Elementary School teacher Maria Nagle. "But, I’m concerned about my students and whether they have what they need for two weeks."

In Maymont’s Italian Garden, I met the Sims family who were hiking with walking sticks.

How did the siblings’ mom Laine Sims of Richmond feel about schools being cancelled due to COVID-19?

"It sounds like the wise thing to do," stated Sims.

"We’re having virtual school using Zoom and Google Classroom," shared Ellie [13]. "We were sent home with assignments."

"It’s cool we get to stay home with our family," shared Mary [10]. "But, the sad part is I’ll miss my friends, and I wish it wasn’t because of COVID-19."

With a positive attitude, Ellie stated, "I will get a lot of time to work on my art projects."

During the unprecedented virus crisis, Asher Thorton and Mac Ward played frisbee.

"I’m student teaching at the Title 1 school Miles Jones Elementary," stated Thorton who is a VCU graduate student in the Master of Teaching program, "They cancelled schools due to the virus.

"We sent home homework packets," added Thorton. "And, students are still being fed through food programs."

"It’s scary," stated mural artist Ward who graduated from VCU. "We’re not going to be bar-hopping...that’s for sure!"

While waiting for my lamb encounter, I chatted with Maria Winkler who is a Post Baccalaureate Research Assistant in the Biology Department. Winkler understood classes being cancelled, but expressed concern that the university remained open.

"This is a problem because many of the hourly workers don’t get sick leave," explained Winkler. "Some employees take the bus to work which is a huge contamination risk.

"The number of confirmed cases has more than quadrupled since Wednesday," added Winkler. "It’s a safety risk, and I don’t think it’s worth it to wait until there’s a case in Richmond."

If you’re feeling cooped up and need to stretch your legs, Maymont Park located at 1000 Westover Road in Richmond is a beautiful destination to do so.

Maymont’s 100 acres of parkland are open as an oasis for relaxation, fresh air, open spaces and natural beauty. However, the Maymont Mansion is not open to the public at this time.

There is plenty of room to find a peaceful spot for solitude and reflection, but please check their website at maymont.org regularly for the most current information.

According to Neel, lambs are always hungry, so grab a bottle and help support Maymont Farm by feeding Bo and Jasper.

Lamb Encounters are first-come, first-served and are offered daily from 11-11:30 a.m. and Monday-Friday from 3:30-4 p.m. through April 30.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or @KristiHigginsPI.

Four-week-old Gulf Coast sheep Jasper being bottle-fed by senior manager of zoology Joseph "Joe" Neel at Maymont Farm in Richmond on March 15. [Contributed Photo]