Men from all walks of life fanned across Petersburg last week preaching love of literacy to elementary school students

PETERSBURG — Four elementary schools. One early childhood center. One hundred men. One mission.

Success one-hundredfold.

“The impact that 100 men made on thousands of children can never be erased,” said Wesley Nicholas, a city businessman and one of the driving forces behind the “100 Men Read” project, now in its 10th year. Its purpose is to send fathers, grandfathers, faith leaders, police officers, business people and others into the city’s primary-level schools. There, they read to the young students in an effort to encourage a lifelong love of books.

The most recent event was held on Feb. 28. The 100 men divided into five groups, with each assigned to either Westview Early Childhood Center, or Walnut Hill, Cool Spring, Lakemont or Pleasants Lane elementary schools.

The initiative is led by Mt. Gilead International Ministries, of which Nicholas is a member.

Last year, due to so many issues involving the youth in the community, the community partners decided to do something proactive by working with elementary school students. So the men, all dressed in suits and ties or their official uniforms — fanned out across the city to the schools.

“We all came together to be a footstool and a help to the kids in the Petersburg Public Schools,” said Petersburg councilor Annette Smith-Lee, who previously worked with Nicholas on other community-based projects. “We might not have a whole lot of funds, but we have bodies. There are other things we can do to make things better for the city of Petersburg.

Nicholas said he approached Mt. Gilead leadership about bringing the program to Petersburg this year, and was given their blessings.

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Petersburg,” shared Charles Carney, a deacon at Mt. Gilead. “There’s so much good taking place in Petersburg, and we just want to join in on that good and in the process give God glory.”

One of those reading to the kids was Charles H. Cuthbert, one of Smith-Lee’s colleagues on Petersburg City Council.

“One of my favorite activities is to read to children,” Cuthbert said. “It’s a great way to extend a hand to the next generation, and reading to children is part of our community duty and part of our community pleasure.”

“Reading to the kids feels amazing,” said Petersburg Police Officer Josh Cuba, who serves as one of the school system’s resource officers. “It’s another opportunity to serve. Just serving alone in itself is imperative especially here in Petersburg where a lot of good things are happening. On behalf of the Petersburg Police Department, I’m proud to be 1 of 100 men reading to students today.”

Pleasants Lane principal Trina Mitchener said she was “excited” to have the men come in and read to her students.

“We look forward to continuing the partnership, because it truly takes a village,” Mitchener said.

While some may think it was the kids who benefited, Nicholas said it actually is the opposite.

“It was a tremendous success and blessing,” stated Nicholas gratefully. “The men received more than the children to see the students receiving and giving love, joy and being active.”

