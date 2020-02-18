River Street Market holds ’trial run’ of what it hopes to have as a monthly event in 2020

PETERSBURG — Ever heard of a nesting ball? DIY birds have.

If you are a bird enthusiast, chances are you have. A nesting ball is the avian equivalent of a building-supply store that lets your feathered friends get in touch with their inner contractor.

The ball, which is wrapped with alpaca wool, is hung outside from a tree or pole during spring. Industrious birds fly over, pull the wool off of the ball and carry it to the spot where they are building their nests.

“It’s always amazing how the birds just go for it,” said Kevin Sullivan, owner of Hummingbird Hill Alpacas. “You come out in the morning and see fiber everywhere. It looks like a Chia pet!”

Sullivan was one of several vendors taking part in last weekend’s River Street Sweetheart Market in Old Towne Petersburg. Against the visual and audio backdrop of a clear blue sky and band music, visitors shopped for all kinds of products, including home goods and produce.

“It’s great seeing how many came out today,” market manager Cheryl Bursch commented. “I’m sure after all the rain we’ve experienced, they’re happy seeing the blue sky.”

Bursch called last Saturday’s market a “pop-up version” of what she hopes will be a year-round market in Old Towne. “This was a trial run,” she said.

Heather Remington of Petersburg purchased a hydroponically grown head of salanova lettuce, sprouted sunflowers and other microgreens from Two Veterans Farms. She said she planned to turn the produce into a salad for lunch.

Her bounty, however, was not all food. She also bought a purse.

“I overspent,” Remington said, laughing.

The next pop-up market is slated for March 14, and Bursch said it will have a spring-fever theme. The markets are held at 30 River St. next to the old Farmers Market building.

Back to the nesting balls … Petersburg resident Anne Farschon purchased one of them.

”It’s a gift for my mother-in-law who will be moving into a new home,” she said.

Farschon said she learned of a special value-added service when she bought the gift.

“What’s great is,” she said, “if the owner has extra alpaca fiber with him at the market, he’ll give you free refills.”

