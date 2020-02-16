At the houses where it is played, fellowship is just as important, if not more, than the game itself

Whether you spell it with a ‘K’ or a ‘C’, the group game Bunko is a fast-paced thrill!

Since my name is spelled with a ‘K’ and my middle name is Kaye, I choose ‘K’.

Years ago, I was invited by Debbie Lewis of Chester to serve as a Bunko sub. I had never heard of the game, but she reassured me it was easy to learn and a lot of fun.

At first I thought it was going to be a card game, but it's played with three dice, a score card, a pencil, a bell, a Bunko crown, and luck...if you happen to have some in your back pocket.

If they have Bunko groups in Iowa, I was oblivious to it. In Virginia, it’s not uncommon to happen upon a Bunko conversation.

When I spotted my friend Sue Lipscomb’s post last year that had a photo of her and Mike Prindes dressed in western wear at a Bunko game, I reached out to her to find out more about her group.

Sue informed me that it was an annual couples Bunko night; each year, the hostess selects a new theme. I asked Sue to try and remember to check with the hostess this year to see if she and the group would be willing to have the Butterfly flutter in to cover it.

Due to their granddaughter Berkley’s dance performance taking place at Shenandoah University, Sue and Mike couldn’t serve as subs this year, but she let me know the hostess welcomed my presence.

Since I had only served as a sub three times over ten years ago, I had to hit Google to brush up on the game of chance.

The hostess Mary Hartsell of the Stoney Glen West neighborhood in Chester provided me with their bunko group’s history and rules.

“We really don’t have a name for our group,” shared Mary. “We kid around and call ourselves Bunko Babes sometimes.”

According to Mary, the group was founded thirty years ago and originally was comprised of only women from the Stoney Glen neighborhood. Wanda Bennett who still resides in Stoney Glen is the only founding member still in the group.

Mary who has been a member for 20 years along with her husband Larry have been hosting couples Bunko for the past 17 years; Mary offered to do so after the former member who initiated the fun evening to share with their spouses moved to Florida.

“There are 16 permanent members who rotate hosting,” explained Mary. “And, if someone can't make it, they suggest a sub or the hostess will find one.

“Several of the women have young adult daughters that sometimes sub,” Mary added. “For couples Bunko, I have former members, friends, and neighbors that I invite.”

Mary keeps a master list of players and adds names as new players emerge.

“The first two or three times I hosted couples night, I didn't have a theme,” stated Mary. “But, I thought it would add interest and fun to the night.

“Sometimes I come up with the theme a year ahead and sometimes a month ahead; I've also followed suggestions from friends,” added Mary. “If I want the couples to dress up, I give them plenty of notice so it’s not sprung on them last minute.”

Previous themes have been: Luau, Disco, Red Carpet/Hollywood, Deal or no Deal, Favorite Sports Team, Western, Paris, Mardi Gras, Olympics, St. Patrick's Day.

Being the devoted hostess that she is...Mary even hosted couples night in 2019 when she was going through chemotherapy.

Mary’s theme this year was “Cuisines Around the World"; a wide variety of food dishes from different cultures was shared.

I hate to arrive empty-handed to a private affair, so I tracked down fortune cookies to add to the mix of food offerings.

Upon arrival, I not once felt like a newbie; the group embraced me as if I had been playing right along with them for the past three decades.

I felt a strong sense of positive energy in the Hartsells’ residence which was decked out with flags from across the world.

As people arrived, the kitchen island began to grow with a display of culinary talents.

Retired Army General Manuel “Roberto” Flores and his wife Elaine were busy preparing authentic tacos.

“In the country...outside of San Antonio, my parents had a Mexican restaurant for 23 years,” shared Elaine. “Mom did all the cooking.

“We made corn tortillas,” stated Elaine. “We place them in the fryer and hand fold them with tongs.”

“Not v-shaped,” Roberto chimed in eagerly. “U-shaped to catch the fillings.”

The Floreses also whipped up homemade chili con queso, guacamole, and salsa.

“We only fill the shells with lettuce and tomato,” added Elaine. “We do not use cheese.”

At the entryway, Mary had a sign-up sheet, name tags, and an envelope to place the required $5 into.

I met neighbor Julie Jones as she was filling out her name tag; Julie informed me her kids and the hosts’ kids grew up together.

“We actually lived in the same neighborhood before moving to Stoney Glen,” stated Julie. “I play Bunko for the camaraderie.”

It was wonderful seeing how friends greeted each other so affectionately.

Our hostess let out a big squeal when Jeff Goldston arrived who was wearing a sling on his left arm.

While wrapping her arm around Jeff, Mary...wearing a sling on her right arm...loudly and proudly declared, “We’re twins!”

I struck up a conversation with Steve Gaynier of Midlothian who stated, “We’ve moved five times, but my wife Diane still enjoys coming to this Bunko group.

When asked if most husbands attend the couples Bunko because they know if they don’t their wives will not be pleased, Steve responded, “I can not confirm or deny!”

“We have fun, but we typically don’t get excited about throwing dice as much as the women,” Steve shared. “But, if you’re with your friends and spending time with your wife, there’s nothing better.

“You’ll see...the women will be screaming when they get a Bunko, but the men do not,” added Steve. “I’m looking forward to enjoying all the different types of food.”

Rick Schabener warned me, “If you’re ever at Wanda’s table and she Bunkos, you better cover your ears.”

“I’ve been a member for 30 years and look forward to it every month,” stated Petersburg native Wanda Bennett who resides in Stoney Glen. “It’s a night out with the girls, and we have good fellowship, good food, and good fun together.

“We have substitutes that have an interest to take an open slot when it comes available.” described Wanda. “We put names in a hat to determine who the next queen will be.”

The second-longest member Randie Schabener who has been playing for 23 years stated, “When members move away, but still wish to host a Bunko night, other members may borrow a house from a current member, or they host from their new spot.”

“We may not hang around together,” stated Wanda. “But, if any of our ladies need anything, we pull together as a Bunko family to support them.”

The hosts’ Goldendoodle, Molly, was beautiful, friendly and knew how to work the crowd. I didn’t hear a peep out of her probably because she was content with all the attention she was receiving.

This year’s theme drink Margarita Wine Punch was prepared by Diane Gaynier and hostess Mary Hartsell.

Bob and Jean Marie Roth of Maryland who have been subs a dozen times or more and are close friends of the hosts introduced themselves to me.

“We were in Williamsburg for a little get-a-way,” shared Jean Marie. “It was a surprise Christmas present from Bob.

“Mary and I went to high school in New Jersey together and have been good friends ever since,” added Jean Marie. “We were in each other’s weddings, and we’re godparents to each other’s kids.”

“We made Italian cannolis for tonight,” stated Bob.

The hosts’ daughter Ann Tackett arrived with what appeared to be a couscous dish. Ann serves as a sub when her parents host couples Bunko.

“I brought my Bunko buddy Terri with me to be my partner,” stated Tackett. “I belong to my own Bunko group, and Terri used to be in a different one.”

“Our group has an annual reunion,” shared Terri Stratton. “It got to be too much because everyone spread out over the years.”

As guests streamed in, Joe Rigatti took a moment to make some finishing touches to the dishes he and his wife Sheree prepared for the event.

“We brought shrimp...regular and blackened for those who like to kick it up a notch,” stated Rigatti.

“I’ve been a member for 16 years,” stated Sharon Erdt who was slipping the required $5 in the envelope. “I need to get out, and I like hanging with the ladies drinking and socializing.”

Bunko sub Amy Anderson waltzed in carrying a silver platter loaded with Dolce De Leche a Uruguayan dish adorned with tiny flags.

Amy made me nervous when she set the platter on top of the fridge; if you’ve ever done so yourself and lost a dish upon opening the door, you completely understand.

After all 32 guests arrived, Rev. Richard “Rich” Finck recited the blessing, and then the throw down of epic proportions commenced!

I’m not sure who brought the beautifully plated chicken dish, but it was outstanding! However, I avoided the mango slices, because I think mangoes taste like chalk. The chicken was so darn tasty...I returned for seconds!

Everything I tried was scrumptious!

Mary informed me that I would be her partner until Larry arrived home.

The following is Mary’s description of how her group plays Bunko:

“We start with our spouse as our partner. The head table controls the play; when they ring a bell, we all start playing,” shared Mary. “When one of the teams at the head table reaches 21 points, the bell is rung to end play.

How are points accumulated?

There are six rounds per set of play. All tables roll at the same time. You are always partners with the person sitting across from you. However, you can not have the same partner again when you lose.

Play is accomplished using all three dice at the same time.

A player yells “BUNKO!” when they roll three of the same which correlates with the number of the table for which they are seated.

If players roll three of a kind, but it is not the same as the number of their table, they receive five points.

A player receives a point each time they roll the same number as the table they’re seated at, and they continue to roll as long as they roll the assigned number to the table.

“At each table, the team with the highest score moves to a table closer to the head table and the losers move to a table closer to the bottom table.

“After 24 rounds are played, the spouses add together their wins, losses, and Bunkos,” explained Mary. “The teams with the highest totals in these categories win a prize, and there is also a prize for the person who has the last Bunko.”

Trust me...you may not understand what you just read...but it truly is an extremely easy game to play.

According to Mary, couples Bunko differs from a regular month because she also provides prizes to whomever answers three themed-trivia questions correctly.

“The prizes for couples Bunko are money, but I put something else with it, reflecting the theme,” said Mary. “This year it was Italian wine, French Dijon mustard, Asian soy sauce, Italian pasta, and German chocolates.

“Also, everyone brings food to the couples Bunko, but for our monthly game only four women supply the food,” explained Mary.

Krista Ratliff rolled the first Bunko of the evening and was crowned with the patriotic head bopper.

“I like all these fabulous people,” shared Krista Ratliff. “It’s fun!

“You don’t have to think about anything else,” continued Ratliff. “You just chit chat and form wonderful friendships.

“Even though it’s been 20 years,” added Ratliff. “It seems like just a few years.”

One player stood out to me...Bonnie Finck; I nicknamed her Mystic Bonnie since she was on a roll with her rolling abilities.

During the Bunko play, I overheard Mary tell Frank...who was rolling mega points at her table, “Frank, you’re hot; don’t take that the wrong way.”

“This is our first time playing,” shared Joe Rigatti referring to himself and his wife Sheree. “Steve and Diane Gaynier are our neighbors.”

When asked what she thinks of Bunko, Sheree stated, “I like it; it’s very easy to catch on to.”

The lucky winners of the evening were as follows: Most Bunkos- Jean & Bob Roth, Most Wins- Mary Winner & Tom Bahr, Most Losses - Krista & Frank Ratliff, Last Bunko - Elaine Flores, and Trivia winners- Julie Jones, Randie Schabener, and Vin Delucia.

Couples in attendance in addition to the hosts were as follows: Wanda & Mark Bennett, Elaine & Robert Flores, Randie & Rick Schabener, Sharon & Frank Erdt, Mary Winner & Tom Bahr, Bonnie & Rich Finck, Krista & Frank Ratliff, Diane & Steve Gaynier, Julie Jones & Curt Schoonmaker, Amy & Andy Anderson, Jean & Bob Roth, Kathy & Vin Delucia, Ann Tackett & Terri Stratton, Sue & Jeff Goldston, and Sheree & Joe Rigatti.

It was an incredibly fun evening! The tranquil feeling in the Hartsell home was not created by the placement of certain colors, furniture, plants, lighting, etc.; it was due to the love and laughter created by the people present.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI.

On the left, founding bunko member of thirty years Wanda Bennett rolls dice during the annual couples bunko gathering that took place in Chester at the home of Mary and Larry Hartsell on Feb. 1, 2020. Diane Gaynier waits for her turn to roll. [Kristi K. Higgins/progress-index.com]