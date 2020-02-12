Actress and historical interpreter encourages audience at film screening to look at their reflection, see their inner hero

PETERSBURG — Against the backdrop of a film depicting the life of Harriet Tubman, an actress from that movie challenged her Petersburg Public Library audience to look no farther than their own reflection when searching for a hero.

“Often times we want to look for who’s the next hero, but in reality we can look in the mirror and say, ’Find the hero in you. Find that Harriet Tubman in you,’” Morgan Avery McCoy said. “If we do that, not only will we be better people, our world would be a better place.”

McCoy, an actress and historical interpreter, had a role in the film “Harriet,” portions of which were shot in Petersburg. She played a freed domestic worker named Jesse who shared some on-screen time with Cynthia Erivo, who played the title role. The movie explains Tubman’s involvement with the abolitionist Underground Railroad, a network that allowed Africans to escape northward into areas where slavery was illegal.

The Petersburg Public Library hosted a free screening of the 2019 film, followed by a workshop from McCoy based on her one-woman show, “Evolution of the Black Girl from the Slave House to the White House.” One of the 12 characters McCoy portrays in the show is a school teacher leading a lesson on Tubman.

“It’s been such a gift to be able to be in a film about a woman that I talk about all the time,” said McCoy, who was born in Newport News and now lives in Chesterfield County. She said she was especially excited to work in the movie because she got a chance “to work in my own back yard.”

In the film, portions of Old Towne Petersburg served as mid-1800s Philadelphia.

“It was so important to tell this story of an American hero, and that’s who Harriet Tubman was and that’s what she exemplifies,” McCoy said.

There were no empty seats at the screening, and all who attended came away from it inspired, as well as entertained.

“I thought it was a great movie,” said Kary Haskins of Petersburg. “There was a lot in the movie that I didn’t know originally … how she travelled back and forth alone to get people and save people.”

Haskins and a group from Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg brought some youth from the church to see the movie.

“I thought the movie was a great depiction to show a woman in a lead role,” said AneSia Newton of Petersburg, a teacher at Petersburg High School. “To really be strong and confident...not necessarily to show that she had to succumb to all the challenges. She could really fight the system to help her people become free which led to the changes we have today. She paved the way for the Michelle Obamas we have today.”

“I like how Harriet was brave and freed the slaves,” stated seven-year-old Thomasina Gosier of Hopewell.

McCoy said she bases her workshop on “10 principles that Harriet Tubman exemplified that we can apply to our own life in order to be great servant leaders and create a better society,” During the workshop, she advises the audience to look in their mirror and say to their reflection, “I can be the next hero.”

McCoy said she saw her appearance in Petersburg as an extension of her work across the country helping people embrace their inner heroism.

“The film was an amazing portrayal of the great work that Harriet achieved,” stated McCoy. “I’m really excited Petersburg brought me here to share this information with a variety of the community.”

