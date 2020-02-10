Petersburg landmark hosts annual ghost watch; this year’s event drew more than 200 people hoping to catch a glimpse of something supernatural

More than 200 people hoping to encounter the supernatural visited Centre Hill Mansion on the evening of January, 24 during their 29th annual Ghost Watch.

It was my first visit to the museum located at 1 Centre Hill Court in Petersburg which is situated on five acres overlooking the Appomattox River.

I know writing this piece is going to drive me bonkers, because I’m going to get swept up in all the history behind the mansion which was constructed in 1823 by Robert Bolling IV.

The land on which Centre Hill sits was purchased by Robert Bolling I in 1662.

What’s quite cool is...at least I think so...Bolling who arrived in Virginia in 1662 married the granddaughter of Pocahontas. It’s marvelous visiting locations where prominent historical figures from the past may actually have stood in the same exact spot.

In order to keep alert during history classes, I would imagine myself in the historical scenes that teachers painted in our minds. However, visiting bits and pieces of history in person is definitely more exciting!

Presidents John Tyler, Abraham Lincoln, and William Howard Taft each visited Centre Hill, and, in 1864, Confederate Lieutenant General James Longstreet made Centre Hill his headquarters, as did Union Major General George L. Hartsuff on April 5, 1865.

Originally, Centre Hill was designed in Federal-style; in 1839, Bolling’s son Robert Buckner Bolling inherited the property and modified it to the Greek Revival style in 1850.

Centre Hill remained a lavish Petersburg residence until 1936.

Sidetracked…focus...get back to the spirits!

When I arrived just before the first tour, ghost enthusiasts were slowly trickling in; many stopped to read the “Lincoln in Petersburg: Presidential Visit to Centre Hill” Civil War Trails sign.

On the lawn surrounded by Centre Hill Court prior to my scheduled tour, I met retired paranormal investigators Christina and Sean Sullivan of Chester.

For 10 years, Sean examined video and audio for Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures.”

According to Sean, he appeared in the Moon River Brewery Episode where he reviewed the evidence.

“When I have things try to hitch a ride,” stated Sean who now works at Central State Hospital. “I have to tell them to hit the road...under no circumstances are you following me home.”

“If they don’t move on,” added Christina. “...we sage the house.”

“I grew up in West Virginia,” shared Sean. “I’m not a stranger to Civil War history.”

“We’re big history buffs,” chimed in Christina. “We came here tonight for the history and not the ghosts.”

“This is my second time here,” stated Agnes Queen of Dinwiddie. “It’s an interesting tour, but we didn’t catch any paranormal activity the first time, so we’re trying again.”

“I was born in Petersburg, raised in Dinwiddie and have lived here my entire life,” shared Terri Pryor. “This is my first time here...it’s almost embarrassing.”

Pryor’s friend Veronica Keilholz of Williamsburg had previously toured Blandford Church on Halloween without witnessing any signs of spirits; she was hoping to capture something at Centre Hill.

Ted Lowder of Hopewell who has taken the tour 20 times stated, “I captured orbs about 10 years ago in still photos out front, and we took some video and saw stuff flying.”

“Every year I hope to see, hear or feel something,” added Lowder. “It’s just fun and a tradition we do every year on January 24.”

Why is a Ghost Watch held annually on January 24 at Centre Hill?

According to our tour guide Janet, the main ghost story originated in the 1870s on January 24 when former owner Townshend Bowling reported hearing the ghosts of Union soldiers entering the mansion; the occurrence became so frequent that Bowling hosted what he called ‘listening parties’.

“The way it goes is...you can hear a group of soldiers...don’t know if they’re cavalry or what...but you hear horses coming up this way to the house, they stop and then dismount,” described Janet. “You can hear the sabers rattling and boots stomping as they march up the stairs.”

According to Janet, the ghosts open the door, go upstairs, enter a room and then a door can be heard slamming shut.

“Twenty minutes later, you’ll hear the soldiers come out of the room, come back down the stairs with their sabers rattling and boots stomping, and once again you’ll hear a door slam,” Janet explained. “The ghosts get back on their horses and you can hear the horses as they go away from the house.”

“We continue to honor Townshend’s listening party tradition by holding our annual ghost watch on the same evening January 24th,” stated Petersburg Preservation Task Force [PPTF] Director of Museums Martha Mann Atkinson.

“Ghost stories aren’t normally highlighted during our regular mansion tours,” noted Atkinson. “At exactly 7:30 p.m., which is the time Bolling said he heard the soldiers, ongoing tours will be stopped and the lights will be turned off so guests can try and hear the ghost brigade.”

PPTF volunteer Gene Ross who spent two decades as a city employee in tourism and museums, served as the official gong ringer.

“I hit the gong three times at 7:30 p.m. when the lights go out,” explained Ross. “Then, I hit it again three times when the lights turn back on after two minutes,” explained Ross. “Then, I go through the same process again starting at 7:50 p.m. for another two minutes of darkness.”

Atkinson personally encountered a ghost.

“I had a ghost...I think...pull on my pant leg one time,” shared Atkinson. “I turned around and looked at the floor and didn’t see anything poking my pant leg.

“I said...stop it...and haven’t had any problems since,” reported Atkinson.

Being the social butterfly that I am...I continued chatting with people eagerly waiting for their turn to take the tour.

Sean Mitchell of Richmond, visiting Petersburg for the first time, shared, “I’ve been meaning to get off this exit for years,” stated Mitchell.

“We’re going to see if we can pay extra to stay over,” Mitchell said wittingly.

Mitchell’s friend Jenny showed me an orb she had just captured while taking a photo of the mansion.

Progress-Index multimedia copy editor Chai Gallahan accompanied me on the tour to share his expert videography skills.

“Back in 2009, when I worked for the Hopewell News, I covered this event,” Chai explained. “I was upstairs on the second floor standing by myself in the bedroom corner when the lights went out for five minutes.

“During that time, I was making little whisper notes into my recorder...saying things like...this is as quiet as a tomb at midnight so I wouldn’t forget the phrases when I got back to writing the story,” Chai continued.

When Chai returned to the Hopewell News after the event, he decided to write the story while it was fresh on his mind.

“So, I’m typing away at the desk and I’m listening to my notes when I hear myself say...it’s as quiet as a tomb at midnight,” Chai excitedly shares. “And...right after I say that - still quiet, because no one’s talking - I hear a ‘whisper’ saying something like…”had you or at you”.

Isolated at nighttime with the building starting to creak, Chai decided to pack it up and go home.

According to Atkinson, the Ghost Eyes Paranormal team Steve and Angela Vaughan of Chester were invited to Centre Hill to collect recordings two weeks prior to the ghost watch.

The team who has been conducting paranormal investigations for over ten years were enlisted to share their experiences at the mansion and also answer any questions about paranormal activity that the guests may encounter.

After being greeted by staff members and volunteers, tourists were led into the basement gallery which features exhibitions on the history of Petersburg, including memorabilia and photographs from Centre Hill’s archives, and an amazing turn-of-the-century aviary of stuffed birds from Australia.

Our tour guide Janet introduced herself and informed us she would be taking us through two rooms and a tunnel which are not available on the regular tour.

Hitting the dark, musty, freezing tunnel was a superbly eerie way to begin the ghost watch.

“This is not an original part of the 1823 house,” explained Janet. “This is one of the additions that Robert Buckner Bolling had made while he owned the home.”

According to Janet, the tunnel believed to have been used for storage was originally about three-hundred feet long and went all the way down to Henry Street.

Upstairs on the main floor in the enormous entrance hall, Janet explained, “When it was originally built, the front door was the north entrance, however when Robert Buckner Bolling inherited the home, he decided he wanted the southern entrance to be the main front door.”

Tourist Kim Gambill of Prince George was not fond of the painting of Robert Buckner Bolling that hangs in the main hallway.

“The painting makes me uneasy; the man’s face is creepy,” explained Gambill. “He’s a chubby guy and one of his eyebrows kind of sticks out.

“It’s very realistic compared to other paintings here,” described Gambill. “It’s just a creepy painting.”

Janet led us through the tour and informed us of various ghost stories associated with some of the rooms.

One of the more popular stories involves the unknown “Lady in White.” Through the years, visitors have reported seeing a transparent lady wearing all white in one of the upstairs bedrooms.

Multiple guests on the tour reported having seen the apparition standing in one of the upstairs windows late at night, pulling back the curtain. Other stories involve pieces of furniture being moved, a melodeon mysteriously being played, displays being rearranged, and a few energetic children have been heard.

In the north parlor, Janet pointed her flashlight at a spot on the mirror saying, “If you look in the mirror, you may be able to see a face.”

I...along with many other guests...indeed saw what appeared to be a face.

According to Janet, the figure in the mirror is believed to be that of Pocahontas Rebecca Bolling.

According to Angela of the Ghost Eyes Paranormal team, the EVP [electronic voice phenomenon] captured two weeks prior to the event was from an investigator who had joined them. He asked "You know I haven't been up here in awhile." and the response they received was "We're glad you're up here; we love you".

“My best experience by far in the four times we’ve been here was during an EVP session in the room with the jewelry on display,” shared Angela. “After a few questions, we heard with our own ears someone yell out Angie which is my name.”

Chai, myself and other tourists repeatedly captured what appeared to be orbs [shooting across the room] in our video footage and live photos.

“To some people, orbs are a light phenomenon that is usually captured on video or camera as a manifestation of spirit energy,” explained Angela.

Brittany Beasley of Midlothian showed me how she captured orbs while taking photos of her daughters Bella [12] and Halle [9].

“It scares me every time,” stated Brittany.

Chai shared video footage of me interviewing Bella and Halle with the Beasley family in which he captured two shooting orbs.

“I’m scared now!” stated Halle.

This fun Ghost Watch is a fundraiser for Centre Hill as well as the Petersburg Preservation Group who is responsible for maintaining public access to the mansion along with Blandford Church and the Exchange Building.

I’m definitely going back again...not for the ghosts...but to discover its beauty during daylight hours; and, if perhaps by chance I encounter a spirit...I’ll deal with it accordingly!

