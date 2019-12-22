All ages welcome

PETERSBURG — On the corner of Grove Avenue and University Boulevard in Petersburg’s Old Towne Historic District, Foundation Sports Cutz & Salon provides personal hair care services and more to the community.

Owner David Anderson of Chesterfield employs a combination of barbers and stylists.

“We provide a nice sports-themed facility atmosphere and cater to all genres of people,” stated Anderson. “Walk-ins are welcome.

“We have ten chairs in our salon,” he added. “Currently, we have three barbers and three stylists and are looking to build out our professional roster.”

Originally from New York City, Anderson opened his salon located at 712 Grove Ave. in March of 2019.

“I’ve been told the building once served the community as a grocery store,” shared Anderson.

According to Anderson, the salon provides services for all ages including hair cuts, beard trims, fades, hot towel shaves, eyebrows (not waxed), shampoo, kids cuts (10 and under), designs, senior citizen cuts (62 and over), and more.

When asked how he likes working in the historic district, barber Tony Gholson answered, “I love it! I’ve been here two months, but I have 25 years experience,” shared Gholson. “I specialize in razor cuts, hair designs, mohawks, blowouts and more. My clients appreciate my sharp lines ... detailed and clean.”

According to Gholson, the barbers and stylists service VSU students and a variety of people from all over the Tri-Cities.

“I’m in the country,” Treanna Rouse of Blackstone shared while getting her hair serviced. “Shaina’s been doing my hair for two years and does really good.”

“We provide a safe, family friendly environment,” stated Anderson. “Our clientele has extensively been built upon word-of-mouth.”

“With the history of Petersburg and having our business in the historic district, it’s an honor to service the community, the university and Fort Lee families,” he added.

Salon hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information about the store, call 804-614-5070.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com.