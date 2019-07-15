I once came home with a head of cauliflower with a stem that was so big, something had to give. I didn’t want to slice it into a stir-fry like some broccoli stem, or grate it into a salad like a jicama. I wanted to change the world.

A cauliflower stem isn’t celebrated like the curdled crown it supports. Despite having the same flavor as the florets, and similar nutritional value, the stem is a pedestal for the trophy, with fewer pathways to glory. But I have learned that this less charismatic part of the plant can be just as glorious, perhaps never more so than in a pot of Vichyssoise.



Messing with a classic

I’m hardly a traditionalist in the kitchen, but I believe there are some recipes, for some dishes, with which you shouldn’t mess. I once thought that Vichyssoise was one of them.

I remember reading, in “Kitchen Confidential,” about how a bowl of Vichyssoise bewitched Anthony Bourdain and drew him into the world of food. Smooth and simple, served cold with a few flecks of black pepper, Vichyssoise is a unique assemblage of flavors. What Bourdain tasted was likely similar to what Julia Child taught, which was based on the same recipe the French military used during the war to cook Vichyssoise for 100 men.

It does not contain herbs, unless you count the chives on the garnish, which harmonize with the leek and onion — fellow members of the allium family — already in the dish. It is quirky rules like this — along with the blender action, fridge time and heavy cream — that makes Vichyssoise so classic. I knew it was probably wrong, but the more I thought about adding cauliflower stem, the more I knew I had to do it.

The only question was whether I should add cauliflower stem to the Vichyssoise, or simply replace the potato with cauliflower stem. It was a question I could only answer with side-by-side trials: with and without potato, with and without cauliflower. The result was lopsided.

Vichyssoise is better with cauliflower and without potato. Full stop. It’s thinner and lighter, with a delicate sweetness. It’s not only delicious as a soup but as a sauce for meat, fish, vegetables or bread.



Cream optional

Most cauliflower stems you will encounter are not large enough to make a Vichyssoise, so you have to augment as necessary with florets. But it still allows you to make a nice pot of chilled soup and still have cauliflower florets to roast, or cook with your eggs in the morning.

Cauliflower Vichyssoise is so intrinsically creamy, thanks to the cauliflower, that you can even get away with skipping, or at the very least reducing, the actual cream. With less or no added cream, the flavors of the individual components are more vivid. It’s like hanging out backstage with the leeks and other allium varieties, the black pepper, butter and the cauliflower, but with their makeup off, so you can see who they really are. Just as smooth, but less polished.

In deference to the purists, I will try to refrain from calling my potato-free dish Vichyssoise. But I can’t do anything about the fact that my Cauliflower Vichyssoise is better than the classic that spawned it. Nor would I care to.

It’s Vichyssoise-esque. Which is probably the closest I’ll ever get to speaking French.



Cauliflower Vichyssoise-esque

Makes 8 one-cup servings

• 6 cups chopped leeks (white and light green parts)

• 6 cups chopped cauliflower stems (supplemented with crowns, as necessary)

• 1 stick (4 oz.) of butter

• 1 small onion

• 3 cloves garlic

• 1 to 2 teaspoons crushed black pepper, depending on taste (it’s the only spice, so it’s OK if it stands out)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 4 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

• ¼ cup cream, or to taste (optional)

• Chives



Sauté leeks, cauliflower, garlic and onion in the butter with salt and pepper. When the onions and leeks are softened and translucent, add the stock. Simmer for 20 minutes; adjust seasonings. Let cool to room temperature, and blend. Stir in cream, if using, put the finished Vichyssoise-esque in the fridge and chill. Garnish with minced chives and serve.