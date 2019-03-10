Last Sunday, the Garden Bros Circus came to town! My niece, Cassidy Spiers, and I ventured to the circus, together. The timing was perfect since Cassidy who grew up in Carson was in the area visiting her grandma, Jeannette Spiers, on Spiers Road in Stony Creek.

Cass and I met at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center in Petersburg which was our first time at that venue. The parking was conveniently located across the street, and the employees with the assistance of local police officers controlled the crowd splendidly.

We experienced a slight hiccup when we first arrived; Cassidy was packin’ pepper spray. The authorities were threatening to confiscate it, if she didn’t take it back to her car. Corporal Tim Morton with the Chesterfield County Police Department whom I have mingled with at Chester Business Association meetings witnessed Cassidy’s dilemma and kindly offered to maintain possession of the banned item until after the show.

The last circus I had attended was The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Richmond years ago; Ringling Bros. had a long run from 1871 to 2017 that created memories for millions. Cassidy had not been to a circus since she was 8 years old and was thrilled when I invited her to tag-a-long.

The three-ring show included special effects, concert style lighting and a cast of over 60 performers from 18 different countries; acts included: daring aerial, human pyramid, clown comedy, Chinese acrobats and much more! Cassidy’s favorite was the Sphere of Fear which housed six motorcycles inside whipping around at high speeds simultaneously.

My favorite performances were the World’s Smallest Horse which walked underneath a much larger horse and the “Largest Elephant on Earth” which performed various tricks.

One of the performers struggled with completing his juggling act using hoops approximately the size of a frisbee; with the music starting each time from the beginning, the juggler made numerous attempts until he finally nailed it.

Petersburg resident, Josh Brandon, leaned over and commented, “That right there ... just taught all of us a good lesson … to never give up!”

A Kids Fun Zone was available prior to the show and during the intermission which included: pony rides, face painting, a moon bounce and more.

Let’s get real for a moment … I don’t believe I am the only person that looks forward to consuming the eats and drinks available. The scent in the air was filled with the sweet smell of Kettle Corn. A local Chester business, Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn, was poppingly popular!

Tasty circus treats will put your piggy bank on a major diet! One yummy Snow Cone cost twelve dollars; at least, it was a served in a souvenir Garden Bros logo cup.

Lyana Brandon from Petersburg was surprised with circus tickets by her parents for her ninth birthday and Blake Kidd from Dinwiddie who celebrated his fifth, also, received tickets from his mom.

AnnLynn Hayes from Chesterfield had Cass and me in stitches when she explained her fear of clowns to us … kudos to her husband, Wayne, for urging her to do so.

AnnLynn shared, “I don’t even know how to tell you about my childhood experience which caused my clown phobia. My great-grandmother had a clown doll that laughed hysterically. And, ever since then, I have been petrified of clowns even to the point of punching someone ... who was wearing a clown costume!”

“When Wayne and I started dating, he didn’t know about my phobia and visited me dressed in a clown costume prior to heading to work on Halloween. I answered the door and started hyperventilating; I made him take his nose off.”

“I can’t get rid of the doll because it’s a family heirloom, so I ripped his head off and store “it” in one location and the “body” in another.”

The Goehler family from Chester was extraordinarily awesome! With Snow Cones in one hand and Cotton Candy in the other, they chatted with me about their love for the circus; mom, Rebekah, shared, “It’s nice to have the circus, again. It brings so much excitement for the family.” Rex excitedly added, “And, good stuff!”

Reece shared, “It’s very surprising and fun. You don’t know what’s going to happen next.” Rex, once again, full of excitement added, “And, amazing acts!”

Rebekah stated, “The circus inspires creativity, and that’s what kids need instead of being in front of video games.”

Jennifer Romesburg from Dinwiddie said, “This circus is nice for the price, and I like the setup. I’ve been really impressed. We used to go see the Ringling Bros. in Richmond; we’ll definitely return to this one.”

I, along with many others, was saddened hearing Ringling Bros. had hung up their leotards, saddles, red noses, sequins, etc. for good. However, not everyone is a circus fan due to animal-welfare concerns, which is why some circuses are, now, animal-free. I’m no animal expert, but the horses, camels and elephant at this circus appeared to be happy and healthy in appearance.

The Garden Bros Circus has been entertaining families throughout North America for 100 years. The three-ring circus was impressive! I think circuses offer wonderful bonding experiences for families to remember fondly and cherish forever.

I’m happy Cass spent her spring break from Nash Community College in our area; it was special getting to enjoy the awe-inspiring acts, together!

If you’re wondering how it came about that I learned how to ride a unicycle … my sister, Lori, and I helped clean a family friend’s garage out, and he offered it to us. We both mastered riding the unicycle by hanging onto a tree to get started. After many falls, we figured it out. I’m not sure who was the first one to walk Brandy while riding, but it just seemed like a normal thing to do at the time.

