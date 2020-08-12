For the News Tribune

KEYSER - In the first live stage musical production since C19, the Indie on Main, located at 15 N. Main St. in Keyser, is proud to present "The Rocky Horror Show" this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and again at midnight.

Tickets for the event are limited to ensure adequate social distancing inside of the theater. Use the discount code INDIELOVESROCKY when buying tickets online or at the theater before showtime.

The theater will be utilized at only half-capacity to allow for social distancing. Those not comfortable with coming to the theater in person, however, can watch opening night as it is live streamed on the Indie’s Facebook page.

This "boomer" cult classic stars sweethearts Brad (portrayed by Stephen Hess) and Janet (Tawny Jenkins), who are stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist played by Hayden Davis.

As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Taber Robinette) and a creepy butler (Sawyer Jenkins). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky, played by Ryan Marvin.

Other cast members are Whitney Nicole O'Haver as Magenta, Chey Kuhrt as Columbia, Taber Robinette playing the roles of Eddie and Dr. Scott, and Conner Ward as the Narrator.

"The Rocky Horror Show" has become a cult classic since it’s debut in the 1970s, and features such familiar songs as "The Time Warp," "Sweet Transvestite," and "Dammit Janet."

The Indie version of the show is under the direction of Hayden Davis and Sawyer Jenkins, who previously directed it at The Embassy in Cumberland.

Note: This show has adult themes and conduct, and is not appropriate for audiences younger than 16 or other individuals lacking emotional maturity.