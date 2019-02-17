Numerous times I had crossed the James River upon the Benjamin Harrison Bridge curious about the boats docked below, but never stopped to check it out. However, my butterfly flight itinerary included a layover at the marina to meet Delta Waterfowl Youth Hunt participants. On a brisk Saturday morning, I visited the Jordan Point Yacht Haven located in Prince George.

According to the Delta Waterfowl RVA Chapter President, Andy Jordan, he and other members met at the marina at 4 a.m. and 17 degrees to set up decoys in Tar Bay located in Hopewell, VA for the youth hunt. The Carraway family and Tom Cormony generously loaned the youth their blinds.

At 6 a.m. and 24 degrees, the kids arrived at the marina anxious to get started. Nine boys, three girls, parents, volunteers and Andy’s dog, Scrappy, launched out onto the James River hoping to drop some ducks.

Duck hunting requires one to be able to withstand the cold for a long period of time. Bundled up in many layers, I once gave it a whirl. But even so, I will always remember feeling like a bird-watching popsicle!

While I was waiting for the hunters to return, I chatted with the marina owner of 33 years, Mike Winn. Winn shared, “I’d say 35 to 40 hunters use the marina as a starting-off point on a regular basis during the season. I appreciate all the waterfowlers that use the marina this time of year. I hunt myself, and it’s nice to see young people that want to do it. For me, it’s not so much about shooting the ducks; it’s about introducing other people to the sport. Especially young people so they can carry on the torch.”

Winn offered his marina deck for the hunters to enjoy a lunch after their busy morning. Brandon Sibley of Sibley & Son BarBQ, showed up delivering a hearty meal: BBQ chicken, rolls, green beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and cookies. Sibley and Winn swapped hunting stories while waiting for the hungry bunch to arrive back to dine on the deck.

The first duck boat driven by Jordan carrying three boys, three parents and Scrappy, too, docked empty-handed. The next arrival had feathers to speak of…Jesse Colemon, age 15, bagged a Hen Bluebill and an hour later dropped a Ring-neck; Baylor McLeod, age 8, bagged a Drake Bluebill.

I asked both Colemon and McLeod if they had a good time. Colemon responded, “I just like being out here. I like to see the ducks fly in at me and shooting them.” McLeod answered, “So, so; I’ve gotten one before…a Bufflehead.”

Something unexpected happened! Jordan invited me to hop in his boat to go retrieve a group of hunters. I happily accepted, hopped in and immediately was glad I had donned my long johns. While taking in the view, Jordan shared, “Under age 16 constitutes a youth hunt. Parents accompany their kids. It’s up to a parent to decide their children’s capabilities. Some kids get their Red Ryder BB gun when they’re five…some when they’re 10.”

My role as a popsicle stick in a silent movie took place along a marshy bank in an undisclosed location, so I enjoyed the opportunity to view a duck blind in the middle of the river up close. It looked quite spacious and sturdy. Totally a step up from blanket forts across the living room furniture!

Fourteen-year-old hunter Will Cimburke from Colonial Heights bagged a Hen Bufflehead. Cimburke commented, “I like being up early and watching the ducks fly to the decoys.”

I asked Will’s father, Joey Cimburke, what he thinks about the youth hunt. He responded, “I think it’s great to get the kids out here to experience it. It’s a wonderful opportunity for parents to bond with their kids while in the blind and make new friends.”

Brothers from Suffolk, Ayden (10) and Tristan (12) Mills, didn’t bag any ducks, but had a great time. Ayden said, “This is my second time duck hunting. I like waking up early to head out to the stand to shoot ducks. We have to be real quiet.” Tristan shared, “I like spending time with my dad.”

During lunch, RVA Delta Waterfowl member Leighann Smith introduced me to Pop-Eye; an earmark of Flat Stanley, the American children’s book series. A fellow RVA member, Andy Martel, crafted the traveling Virginian black duck decoy to join Delta Waterfowl members on hunts. Jordan offered, “Pop-Eye has been on a dozen or more hunts since September of last year. There has been only one hunt where they didn’t bag ducks. He’s become a good-luck charm. Pop-Eye is headed to North Carolina, next.”

To learn more about becoming an RVA Delta Waterfowl member or to get involved, contact Andy Jordan at (804) 467-4190 or RVADeltaWaterfowl@gmail.com or visit rvadeltawaterfowl.org.

Kristi K. Higgins, also known as "The Social Butterfly," is a staff writer for The Progress-Index. Kristi, who writes about her experiences at various community events, will be contributing her insights and perspective, as well as sharing stories of human interest, for Progress-Index readers. She can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.