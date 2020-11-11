CUMBERLAND - The Embassy Theatre will present a special live-streamed performance of the popular British farce "See How They Run," by Philip King, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m.

While live audience performances were postponed the evening before opening night on Nov. 5 due to rising COVID-19 concerns in Allegany County, the cast is more than ready for a virtual audience and will perform from the Embassy Theatre next Saturday night, broadcasting to your home for a completely free performance.

In 1947, World War II is over, but the Cold War has just begun. In a parsonage in England, a small-town vicar named Lionel Toop deals with both his free-spirited, Americanized, ex-actress wife Penelope, and the scorn of the town busybody Miss Skillon, who is upset at Penelope for taking over the decorating of the church ‘s Harvest Festival.

When Lionel leaves the house for the evening, Clive, an American GI and friend of Penelope’s, arrives unexpectedly to catch up on old times. They make plans to go out, but since Clive can’t be seen out of uniform, he disguises himself in one of the vicar’s suits. This leads to several cases of mistaken identity when Penelope’s uncle, the Bishop of Lax, arrives, all while the search for a communist takes place in and around the house.

The maid desperately tries to keep everything from descending into chaos.

With slapstick humor and wry wit, "See How They Run" has delighted audiences around the world for over 70 years.The production stars Ruth Jellison, Luann Lancaster, Marty Jellison, Katie Wilson, Dakota Bevino, Adam Swayne, Stephen Gumtz, Justice Courrier, and Matt Armentrout, with direction by Mark Ashby.

Everyone is invited to tune in Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. for this virtual free performance livestreamed by the Embassy Theatre.

Follow the link below:https://www.facebook.com/events/2848105378790813/

The Embassy asks that you kindly consider making donations at https://embassytheatrecorp.org/donation/ .For more information, please contact the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183, email them at embassytheatre@atlanticbbn.net, or visit online at www.embassytheatrecorp.org.