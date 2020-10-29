Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

“Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat ...”



Umm, yeah, that little saying may have been fun to say back in the day, but it was always just a little creepy sounding to me. And, we might as well add “gross.”



Chances are, if you were a kid who uttered those words every Halloween growing up, you probably also ran around the house at Christmas screaming, “Jingle bells, Batman smells, Robin laid and egg ...”



I think I may have been in third grade before I learned the correct words to “Jingle Bells” (Thank you, Mrs. Gray).



It’s Halloween and we’re in a pandemic. But, to a child, it’s still a rite of passage - a free day, to dress up as your favorite comic book character, a monster, a scarecrow or a hero. We certainly have been learning a great deal about heroes this year.



I’ve always loved Halloween, especially trick-or-treating. I loved going door-to-door and seeing my pumpkin fill up with goodies. I remember being excited to get a candy bar. Carving pumpkins is always cool. Cutting in and pulling out the gross innards before creating an amazing jack-o-lantern for your front porch. Sadly, ours always ended up smashed in the street on Halloween night.



It was fun at school, too. Everybody dressed up and we had a class party. Those were wonderful times. I wouldn’t trade them for the world.



Halloween also meant some cool music. It wasn’t Halloween at my house if I didn’t blast Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” or Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters” theme. “Thriller” is the coolest song for this time of year. I still rock it out to this day.



“Monster Mash” continues to be a fun listen. I remember trying to sing along with Sheb Wooley: “It was a one-eyed, one-horned, flying, purple people eater!”



I have an awesome Halloween playlist on Amazon Music, if you would like to take a listen.

Movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Children Of The Corn,” “Nightmare On Elm Street” and, of course, the “Halloween” movies have created lasting memories. “Children Of The Corn” terrified me the most. I think it’s because it seems like it could be real.



The holidays are meant for making memories and for carrying on traditions we hold dear. It doesn’t matter your age, it’s more about the moment. The older I became, the more fun it was to hand out candy to all the little trick-or-treaters. I love to see all the costumes and everybody enjoying themselves. If you think about it, masks sort of unify trick-or-treaters. All you see are the costumes, not who is underneath them. They all share a common goal: Treats!



In case you’re wondering, nobody ever smelled my feet. And, I’m certainly not going to be smelling anyone else’s feet either. Sorry, it’s not my thing. Besides, social distancing won’t allow it! But, having fun and enjoying yourself is encouraged. We just have to be smart about it and wear our “masks.” It’s not too much to ask and we should be pretty good at it by now.

