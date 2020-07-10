People of a certain age remember when buying, selling or trading sports cards was as much a national pastime as the actual professional sports being played. From getting your hands on a really old card to finding a rare misprint to unwrapping a pack and finding a glossy rookie card of the games’ biggest stars, collecting sports cards was a thrill for kids and adults alike. Although sports card collecting isn’t as big business as it once was, millions of people still have a passion for collecting, buying, selling and trading. Here are a few sports card podcasts to check out if you are an avid collector or are looking to get back into collecting cards.

About the Cards

Hosts Tim, Ben and Stephan are collectors and hope to bring other collectors' insight into the world of sports card collecting. Along with discussing a variety of topics on the minds of collectors, the trio also covers the good and bad in the hobby. Episodes are released each Thursday and feature special guests to talk about what’s going on in the industry.

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/about-the-cards

Sports Card Nation

Host and creator of Sports Card Nation John Newman gives hobbyists an outlet to discuss sports, sports cards and life. Released on Fridays, each episode focuses on sports card hobby/industry news, the latest information, guest interviews and ramblings on life. Recent episodes include "Kevin Anderson/Lorn Walker from The Sports Card Talk Show," "Sophia Chang/Topps Project 2020" and "Andrew Thiele/Topps Project 2020."

Find it: https://sportscardnation.net/

Wax Ecstatic

Focusing on sports card sets created from the 1950s to the 1990s, host Matt Sammon discusses a particular sports card set and goes into detail about the complete set and some of the notable players he finds. Recent episodes include "Mini Super: The Tiny Treat That is ’88 Topps American Baseball," "Emptiness: 1994 Topps is Decent, But the Memories of Baseball in ’94 Bring Down the Room" and "Off the Beaten Path: We Find Some BIG Stars of Baseball Past."

Find it: https://audioboom.com/channel/waxecstatic

Mojobreak Sports Card Show

Hosts Dan and Doug, also known as the Mojobreakers, discuss the recent releases, hobby news and industry trends. They also look at hot prospects, buy sell hold and the people behind the scenes of the sports card industry. Recent episodes include "Zion Blockchain, Spectra NBA, WB’s Return," "The Architect - 03-04 Exquisite NBA, Immaculate, Upper Deck" and "Hobby Hotline."

Find it: https://mojobreak.com/