Make-up date to be scheduled

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield LIVE!, a free, family-friendly music festival hosted by Chesterfield County in partnership with the Richmond Symphony and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, has been postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

The new date and an updated list of musical acts will be announced at a later date.

Chesterfield LIVE! was originally scheduled to return for its second year on Saturday, May 9, 2020, but has been re-scheduled based on social distancing orders and guidelines established by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Once re-scheduled, the event will still occur at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, and performances are expected to be held under the Richmond Symphony’s iconic “Big Tent.”

In addition to musical entertainment, there will be a children’s play area with local vendors and a variety of local food trucks. There will also be local beer and wine for purchase.

No pets, outside food or drinks or glassware will be allowed. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended. For more information, visit the Chesterfield Chamber’s event page or www.ChesterfieldLIVE.org.

Vendors interested in renting space at Chesterfield LIVE! have three rental options:

Food vendors: A 20-by-20-foot booth space costing $250Non-food vendors: A 10-by-10-foot booth space costing $150Non-profit vendors: A 10-by-10-foot booth space costing $100

A tent is required for all vendors except mobile food units. Vendors are responsible for supplying their own tents and tables unless a tent package is purchased for an additional $250.

Organizations may sponsor Chesterfield LIVE! at four levels: presenting sponsor ($25,000), diamond sponsor ($10,000), platinum sponsor ($2,500) or gold sponsor ($1,000). For a full list of benefits gained by sponsoring the event at each level, visit the Chesterfield Chamber’s event page.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor at Chesterfield LIVE!, register online or contact Chesterfield Chamber Events and Digital Marketing Manager Marnelle Fanfan at marnelle@chesterfieldchamber.com or 804-748-6364.